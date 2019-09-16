MOHAMMED HASAN NAWAZ- Procuring a colossal fanbase in England, hotshot are geared up for the Bollywood movie industry!!

In this epoch of entertainment, the young voguish doyen at a tender age of 19 has attained immense opulence, fame, and grandeur. Born in England, Hasan is psyched up to be the mammoth start of the millennia.

Hitherto,a venerable youtube star he has accrued 40k+followers on his Insta account (@officialnaptor). The fanbase is still proliferating alike to his grandiosity.

Nawaz’s social media unveils the splendor he has attained. He has proclaimed, that this year he is going to mark his debut in the Bollywood industry. His schedule is jampacked this proclamation is a ginormic feast for his fans!!

We wish the young kingpin a monumental success and hope he procures more achievements!!!

