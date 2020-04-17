Must Watch Upcoming Action Movies of 2020

Fed up of your tedious routine? Counting the days of your vacation? Repeating the same tasks again and again? Then, my friend, you need some action in your life. What is better than a leftover cake and an adventurous evening in your pajamas? Nothing, right? So, get ready to mark your calendars because 2020 is going to be a smashing year full of exciting movie releases, which will keep you on the edge of your seat for hours. Here are our top picks:

Bad Boys for Life

The fact that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning to the big screen together after 17 years with Bad Boys for Life is exciting enough for the fans to rush over to their nearest cinemas. Although the movie was initially supposed to be directed by Michael Bay, according to some reports, budget constraints made that difficult for the producers. DJ Khaled also plays a character in the movie and fans will not rest until they have seen this amazing creation.

The Gentlemen

In this movie, Oscar winner, Matthew McConaughey leads the storyline as a marijuana kingpin who lives in England and wishes to step away from this illegal business. When the word about his retirement gets out, people working in the industry do whatever it takes to get their share of the green pie. There is no doubt that Guy Ritchie will do an amazing job in this movie as well and we simply cannot wait to watch this outstanding work of his.

Birds of Prey

Directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey is an upcoming superhero action film, which stars Margot Robbie as the lead star. Margot Robbie, who is also the producer of this film, pitched the idea to Warner Bros back in 2015 and its production was announced in 2016. Birds of Prey is scheduled to release in RealD, Dolby Cinema, 3D, IMAX and IMAX 3D on 7th February 2020 by Warner Bros Pictures.

Mulan

Just when people thought that it was time to give up on the Disney remakes, Niki Caro came up with Mulan. This live-action remake sets itself apart from the other remakes like Lion King and Aladin because it will discard the goofy sidekicks and songs of the previous version and will be more like a straightforward action-drama. Fans are excited to see the changes that this movie will bring to the Mulan franchise.

No Time to Die

The most anticipated movie of the year, No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig’s final rodeo as the English secret agent. The movie promises to be the apex of messing with the status quo and honoring continuity. In the plot, you will see characters who have no idea who Bond is and the secret agent will be forced to say out his name aloud. Another important factor to keep in mind is that Bond is not 007 anymore as that number belongs to Lashana Lynch now because Bond took his retirement in Spectre.

Black Widow

Marvel never fails to disappoint. Our favorite lady from the Avengers will return to the big screen with her very own movie; Black Widow. Gone are the days when only men could be heroes. Scarlett Johansson will surely make you fall in love with her acting, the movie’s storyline, and her magnificent stunts. Alongside the other anticipated actors, our heartthrob and favorite dad from Stranger Things, David Harbor will be starring in the movie too!

Some of these movies might be blockbusters and others will just get average reviews. However, the list is promising and with the great actors, superb directors and lots of cinematic effects, the movies will be an absolute delight to watch. These are just some of the action movies that are set to release this year.

