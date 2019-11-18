Natasha Shrotri – Fiercely Fun & Fashionable!

It’s easy to lose direction in the online space while searching for fashion inspiration, for fashion bloggers are aplenty. Today, fashion blogging is a highly-competitive and challenging field to be in. It demands oodles of creativity and talent to tailor content and present it uniquely. With cut-throat rivalry for likes and comments, it is undeniably the survival of the fittest. Well, if you want to know about cool, edgy and super chic fashion trends, Natasha Shrotri is your girl! Approaching fashion in different ways and documenting every bit of it, she is an online fashion star.

Emerging as a digital dominator, Natasha has marked a huge milestone, as she is one of the first bloggers to enter the fashion province from the city of Pune. She is not just winning hearts with her distinctive fashion experiments and styling techniques but is also garnering undivided attention from popular brands. Evidently, she has whopping 119k followers on her Instagram handle titled @natasha_shrotri. Jam-packed with collaborations and projects, it is safe to say that Natasha is turning out to be a brand in her own right.

Started in her free time as a hobby, her blog was a place she liked sharing her fashion gigs and styling ideas. It helped her connect with compatible people who shared the same vision as hers. She recalls being in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the place inspired her to finally set her bottled up dreams- free. The thrill of playing with voguish clothing and assaying different experiments fuelled her passion and liberated her in many ways. It was a cue to quit her engineering career and give her all-time fashion dreams, the time and attention it deserved.

Natasha thoroughly understands the incredible power that social media holds to drive change. Hence, she makes sure that she delivers quality and well-researched content that impacts her followers in the most positive ways. She has started a video series called ‘Girl Crush’ with an intention to support inclusivity and celebrate different womanly personas. Using fashion as her language, she aims at connecting with other women heartily through each video in the series. Every episode is dedicated to fun-fashionable content and visual depiction of trend-savvy clothing.

