A New Coworking Space is Opening in Mohali – It’s Huge, Elegant, Yet Affordable

We have got a piece of news for those who have their offices in Mohali. This will interest you more if you are planning to start a business or maybe planning to move to a new office space. We all know that Mohali is, without a doubt, one of the fastest developing cities in North India. With a lot of businesses flourishing in the city, the trend of shared office spaces has finally reached Mohali. This new coworking space in Mohali is a huge one as it is spread across 9,000 sq feet of area. Ah, did we tell you the name yet?

Introducing Regal Hive – Mohali’s largest and the highest co-working space.

Regal Hive Location

The best part about this coworking space in Mohali is that it is located directly on the main airport road which makes it rank on top for accessibility. Having your office at Regal Hive is surely going to make your employees and your guests feel happy.

Located in Phase 8B Mohali – The IT hub of the city.

Located on National Highway 5 (NH5) which is the main Airport Road.

5 minutes drive from Singh Sabha Gurudwara Sohana / Homeland Heights.

18 minutes drive from Chandigarh International Airport.

11 minutes drive from ISBT, Sector 43, Chandigarh.

This coworking space is located on the 7th floor of the building. They have 4 dedicated high-speed lifts with almost zero wait time. This fact makes Regal Hive the highest coworking space of Mohali with a magnificent view.

Pre-Launch Images

Features of this New Coworking Space in Mohali

It has got everything that you might require in your office. Just think of it and they have it. Imagine your own office with a reception in front, in-house cafe, office boys at your service, meeting rooms, a big conference room, etc. Well, that’s the entire idea of good shared office space. You get all these facilities (and a 900 sq feet area to call as your own office) at a fraction of the cost that you’ll pay in a traditional office.

Plug and play office space with free electricity and high-speed internet.

Free tea/coffee for members and guests.

100% Power backup.

Basic stationery items are free of cost.

Free access to print-outs, scanning, and photocopy machine.

Free access to meeting rooms & conference room.

24*7 access to the workplace with round the clock security.

Central Air-conditioning.

Daily housekeeping, cleaning & dusting.

Comfortable chairs with enough space between workstations.

Private cabins for small and medium-sized teams.

Individual seats for solo entrepreneurs.

A community of 300+ like-minded, motivated people.

A special play area, lounge, and in-house cafe.

Pricing Plans at Regal Hive

We were requested not to tell you the prices in this article but being an author, I would like to give you an idea. A single-seat cost starts from Rs. 5000 per month. They can give you some early bird discounts. But this is for a limited time only. This cost is an all-inclusive cost and includes all the features mentioned above. If you are interested in a cabin, they have got 4-seater cabins, 6 seater ones, 12 seaters, 15-seater, 18 seaters, 20 seaters and even a 30 seater one. All cabins have whiteboards, markers, carpet flooring, modern yet elegant lights, posters on the walls and a lot more. The cabin prices are again quite affordable.

The idea at Regal Hive coworking Mohali is to provide fully managed and fully serviced office space to growing teams. This new coworking space in Mohali is one of those offices that are not bothered much about the rent but actually help you focus on your business growth.

If you are looking for office space in Mohali, Regal Hive Coworking will be your best bet. Contact them via the coordinates below:

Mohali Coworking Mobile: 86 996 77 333 Address: D-199, 7th Floor, Phase 8B, Mohali.

Plan your visit today. Ask them for a cup of Tomato Soup. It is free of cost and is really delicious.

