Online Casino Games: The Best Tricks and Games Of 2020

With online casino games, you can spin the wheel or face a live blackjack dealer without having to go to a physical casino. In 2020, you will be able to enjoy casino table games for free or for real money.

Introduction to online casino games

Although the majority of people who go to casinos (both land-based and online) prefer online slots, it is often said that real players prefer casino table games. Online slots tend to bring higher profits to the casino, so the most astute players often invest their efforts in table games.

On the other hand, when deciding whether to play in a physical casino or online, the latter’s convenience is undeniable. Thanks to technological advances, you can now enjoy a true casino experience from your own home: live dealer, chat with other players and … without having to travel!

In addition, online casinos offer a wide variety of options: card games like blackjack, dice games like Sic Bo, different options for online roulette … Whatever your tastes, you will surely find the perfect game for you.

On the other hand, online gambling offers a very clear advantage over land-based casinos. Yes, we are talking about one of the most appreciated aspects of online casino games: the bonuses, both in welcome packages and those offered by casinos periodically.

Finally, suppose the comfort of playing from your own home seems too little, thanks to the websites’ optimization. In that case, you can also play from other mobile devices, not only from the computer. That means you can play with your mobile or tablet wherever you are, as long as you have an internet connection.

The most popular board games of 2020

Table games are the online gambling section where many players will try their luck by putting their strategies into practice. In any online casino worth its salt, you can find a wide variety of games of this type: live blackjack, online poker, online roulette, baccarat, craps …

How to choose one? You know, to taste the colors. Blackjack is the most popular table game, thanks to the low house profit and its easy play.

On the other hand, in many Asian countries, players love the simple operation of baccarat or the famous dice game Sic Bo.

Can’t decide? Well, you’re in luck, because in this post you’ll find all the necessary information to choose free casino games created by the best developers in the world. You will be able to find very common games in Las Vegas and Macau casinos and even some casino table games that cannot be found in land-based casinos.

Would you like us to dive a little deeper into the different online casino games that you can enjoy on our website? Well, here we go!

# 1. American roulette

This is an exciting and simple board game that can be understood in a matter of minutes. American roulette is one of the most popular games globally, and all good casinos will offer at least one version of this game. It is played on a table with the numbers from 0 to 36 and with a double zero, and the player can bet on 18 black or red numbers or on the double zero. Remember that you can bet on a single number or groups of numbers and that the house has a 5.26% advantage.

Most casinos also offer other forms of online roulette, such as the European one, which, unlike the American one, does not have a double zero.

# 2. Dices

A fast-paced game in true Las Vegas style, you must bet on the outcome of two dice, and you have the freedom to make various bets. All good casinos have some dice version so simple and fun in which you can choose the amount of your bet and when to roll the dice. The mechanics of this game, also known by its English name (craps), could not be easier: the players bet against the house regarding the result that will appear on the dice before rolling them.

# 3. BlackJack

A very well-known and also simple game, the goal of blackjack is to make a better hand than the dealer without going over 21 (it is no coincidence that the game is also known precisely that way, “twenty-one”). In order to beat the dealer, you will have to add up the value of your cards and make the right decisions. It is advisable to ask for a letter if you do not reach 16 points, but stand up if you add or exceed 17. The best thing that could happen to you is getting an ace and a card with a value of 10. This hand is known as blackjack or natural 21 and beats any other.

# 4. Baccarat

Maybe you know one of the biggest fans of this game. Yes, we are talking about him: Bond, James Bond. Enjoy this simple game of rules similar to live blackjack as much as Agent 007. The objective of baccarat is for the player, who plays against the house, to add with his cards the closest possible value to 9 points. If you do not know the game, you may not be able to count, but you must remember that the figures (J, Q and K) and the tens are worth zero; aces are worth 1 and the rest of the cards keep the value indicated on them.

# 5. Three card poker

A very simple variant of poker in which both you and the dealer will have three cards. The objective is getting a better hand than the dealer, of course. As the number of cards is smaller, the ranking of the hands in this type of poker is different from that of five-card poker and texas holdem poker. From highest to lowest, the hands you should try to get are straight flush, three of a kind, straight, flush, pair, and high hand.

# 6. Poker Pai Gow

A card game derived from poker, although quite different rules apply. To start the game, seven cards are dealt; when you have them, you will have to divide them into two hands: one of five cards and the other two. The two-card hand must be worth less than the five-card hand, and to win, you will have to win both hands; otherwise, it will be considered a tie. Sound like a lot of trouble? Don’t worry, in the online version of Poker Pai Gow, and you will find the option for the computer itself to divide the hands in the most beneficial way for you.

# 7. Sic Bo

Sic bo is one of the best casino games of 2020 up there with 10cric casino betting. In this dice game, very popular in Asia and one of Macau casinos’ great favorites, you bet on the outcome of three dice. The rarer the combination (for example, rolling the dice will result in the same result for all three), the higher the payout. As you can imagine, in this game, you can make a wide variety of bets and the pace is dizzying.

Free or real money online casino games

The beauty of online gambling is that they offer you the possibility of playing for free or for real money 888 games, but having two options also implies making a decision, so we present the main benefits of these two possibilities.

Free casino games

This game mode is available in the vast majority of online casinos, but, in addition, the online gambling world also offers you the possibility to enjoy your favorite online casino games without having to make any deposit. The mechanics of the games do not change, but, in this case, you do not have to risk your own money.

Playing for free is a good option to discover games, learn and understand their rules and develop strategies to win later. It is also a good way to have fun without pressure.

Casino games for real money

Although playing for free is a great option in certain cases, nothing will get your adrenaline pumping more than enjoying a good game for real money. Also, if you want to earn money while you play, this is the only way to achieve it.

One last reason to play online casino games for real money? The bonuses. Yes sir, that favorite of favorites among all players. The best casinos always offer these types of incentives to new and old players so that you can enjoy, play … and win!

Board games or live dealer games?

Technological advances never cease to amaze us. Now, not only do you have the ability to play online poker, baccarat or live roulette from home, but you can also play with a real human dealer.

One of the great advantages of these live online casino games is that you can talk to the dealers through the chat tab that you will find on the screen. It is the perfect option if you want to live a true casino adventure without having to travel.

In live dealer games, it is usual for the stakes to be higher, compared to traditional table games, where you can play more economically. However, if you prefer a more authentic casino experience, don’t miss the opportunity to discover more and enjoy live dealer games.

Comments