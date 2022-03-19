Online casinos are increasingly popular in India

Online casinos are becoming increasingly popular among Indian players. This popularity could be due to the fact that they allow players to avoid the tedious process of dealing with local casinos. In addition, one of the main attractions of online casinos is that they allow players to play anonymously. Therefore, it is particularly attractive for players in India who often avoid casinos because of the publicity it attracts.

These online gaming sites usually come with unique bonuses, offers, and perks that make it easy for the customers to win real money. Therefore, many Indian gamblers are interested in playing online gambling games either for fun or to make real money.

While many online casinos are present in the country, only a few of them are legal. Hence, the gambler needs to select a casino from a trusted legal source.

This article will assess some of the best online casinos present in the Indian market.

Royal Vegas:

Royal Vegas is a leading online casino site and software provider in the iGaming industry, offering over 700 games from such game providers as Evolution and Microgaming. Founded in 1994, Royal Vegas has gained experience and knowledge to deliver high-quality games that can be accessed from any device. To date, Royal Vegas has received numerous awards for its outstanding customer service and safe gaming environment – including a prestigious ‘Best Casino Operator’ award.

PlayOJO

PlayOJO is a casino that offers you the best experience in gambling games. They have more than 3,000 games for you to choose from. It has no welcome wagering bonus, zero limits on bonus winnings, and it provides 24/7 customer support.

Royal Panda

Royal Panda is a platform where you can enjoy the thrill of playing online slots and casino games. Royal Panda has it all covered whether you are looking to play slot machines, video poker, or table games such as roulette and blackjack. They provide exciting Megaways titles that feature stunning graphics, high paying jackpots, great bonus rounds and more.

Europa Casino

Europa Casino was launched in 2014 to provide a new standard of excellence for online casino gaming. Since then, they have delivered on their promise to create a safe and enjoyable environment for players from all around the world. With over 400 games available, including slots, table games, video poker and more, Europa Casino offers something for everybody. Here you’ll get massive welcome bonuses and daily promotions that reward loyalty like never before. In addition, a top-notch customer support team is always at your disposal 24/7 to make sure you have a fantastic experience.

Spin Casino

Spin is a top-tier online casino that offers the best and most attractive games. With more than 375 slots, Spin Casino will provide you with a premium entertainment experience featuring daily jackpots, generous bonuses, and a safe and secure platform.

Genesis Casino

Genesis Casino is the first online casino that offers you two VIP clubs in one – a standard VIP club and a Live VIP club. The standard VIP club provides regular perks like cashback, tournament tickets, bonuses, and more. The Live VIP club lets you enjoy special live events and prizes from GenesisCasino.com. In addition, you get up to $2400 in bonuses for real money play or 15% cashback on all deposits!

Jackpot City

Jackpot City is a massive collection of online video slots, table games and progressive jackpots, including the most exciting titles available in the market. There are over 500 classic table games, too, with a vast selection of blackjack variations and regularly-updated tournaments to win real money prizes.

Betway

Betway is a reputable, licensed and regulated gambling company with a long history of excellence and innovation. Founded in 2001, Betway Group has become one of the most trusted names in online betting and gaming.

It is evident that there are many online casino sites in India, and we’ve tried to give you a fair perspective of each one of them. However, as always, we encourage you to do your research before committing to any one of these sites. We hope this article will help you make a more informed decision about the best online casinos in India. Please drop a comment below for further queries, and we’ll get back to you!

