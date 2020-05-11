“Panjab University’s Marketing Connect with emerging leader Devan Bhalla at Markage 1.0”

Chandigarh (UT): The most critical differentiating factor for B-Schools globally today is the ‘Industry Interfacing’ that significantly impacts their intellectual capital. University Business School (UBS), Chandigarh, fully endorses this fact and thus organized ‘Markage 1.0’ – the Dare2Compete Marketing and Branding Event for 2020 through its Business Cell. The industry representative chosen for this crucial and transforming event for its students was Mr. Devan Bhalla, Deputy General Manager (Brand & Growth), Amar Ujala.

An IIM-alumnus and emerging leader Mr. Bhalla has garnered a massive following on the professional networking platform LinkedIn as well as on social media platform Instagram. Mr. Bhalla has rapidly grown to the position of DGM at a young age of 27 years and is considered as a pioneer in the field of modern-day marketing and branding. It was a natural choice to invite the youngest DGM as the key industry representative to connect with our students. It was to ensure that they are motivated from a young marketing leader and kept updated with the emerging trends in Marketing with ever-transforming dynamics.

Markage 1.0: The modus-operandi and Winners

Markage 1.0 event was held on the UBS campus on 29 February 2020. The event witnessed the registration of more than 1000 teams. The leading eight teams were selected to participate in the final round. It was a delight to have Mr. Devan Bhalla as the expert and judge for this keenly contested phase of the event.

In the first round, participants bid for their chosen industry and proceeded to build and present diverse brand elements. In the second round, the participants had to buy the brand of the competitor and create a presentation for the brand with all major Marketing and Branding aspects. The overall allocation of points was as follows – Brand Reach: 40, Brand Elements Presentation: 15, and Brand Presentation: 45.

Keeping up the pride of the institution, Mr. Harman Dhillon and Mr. Shreshth Chugh from UBS, Chandigarh emerged as the winners. The second position was secured by NIFTEM, Sonipat’s Ms. Chestha Pahuja, Mr. Charan Singh, and Mr. Himanshu Lohan. UBS, Chandigarh’s Mr. Preet Sagar Singh and Mr. Rajat Khurana secured the third place.

All the winners, as well as the participants, displayed fervent enthusiasm and tremendous creativity, which achieved the aim and purpose for us to conduct the event. Congratulating the winners, Mr. Bhalla said that the event was a phenomenal experience for him. He appreciated the efforts put forward by the UBS Business Cell in conducting the event and the zeal of all participants.

Mr. Bhalla addressed the occasion and said that, “The ways for attaining specialized and individual endeavors must be determined by the students aspiring to become Marketing experts. This is through the individual goals and aspirations guided by the power of motivation. When one feels extreme exhaustion or tiredness to proceed further, that is the time for doubling the efforts for making a mark. Challenges are opportunities to positively transform one’s personality,” he said.

About the Judge, Markage 1.0 – Mr. Devan Bhalla

The UBS Business Cell contacted Mr. Devan Bhalla with complete awareness that he is an emerging and young brand leader. A firm believer in transformation through self-education, he has already inspired thousands of students as a TEDx Speaker, Researcher, Marketer, and Transformer.

The Business Cell Team representatives also learned that he is an eminent Public Speaker who has inspired students of several prominent institutions. Some of them are BITS Pilani, NIPER-Hyderabad, PUMBA, VIT, Hansraj, and SRCC. It was also revealed to them that his stints as TEDx Speaker and interaction with students as a public speaker assisted him in becoming an effective communicator.

Mr. Bhalla revealed that his interaction with students had offered him many valuable insights. It is that sharing one’s knowledge as a public speaker requires one to keep learning constantly. Innovative approach and analytical skills are also a must, he informed.

At UBS, we firmly consider that holistic business education is an ideal amalgamation of world-class curriculum and realistic learning opportunities. Our Business Cell continually endeavors to keep the ‘industry quotient’ for our students at high levels. This is by creating opportunities through diverse activities and events throughout the year. Connecting students with the emerging leaders in the marketing ecosystem thus remains one of our prime and vital initiatives.

