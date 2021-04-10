Path of Exile 2 Release Date to be Announced Later this Year

Path of Exile, despite the fact it was released all the way back in 2013, still remains one of the favorite choices for many players looking for hardcore role-playing game that provides a great free to play experience as well.

It is one of those games that is easy to learn once you get to know it but definitely very hard to master even after spending hours playing the game, that is what makes Path of Exile so good after all these years.

Many fans have been waiting for the official release date for the next sequel of one of the most popular MMO title, Path of Exile. It’s been 2 years since we last heard about the POE 2 from the developers Grinding Gears in 2019 but according to the recent announcement the game won’t be coming anytime soon due to the delay in the development process caused by the Pandemic.

It seems like not only Path of Exile but many games are being affected due to the Pandemic but the good news however is that we are likely to get a release date for the POE 2 beta, yes, a beta version later this year but as for the actual release it will not be until 2022.

The team is working around the clock to make the experience as satisfying for the players as possible and they don’t want to rush into things but rather take things slow to make the most out of their development period. The officials further stated that due the travel restrictions, they are having a hard time hiring internationally which has caused problem with the asset creation.

According to them the players can expect a release date by the end of this year as the development team is trying their best to squeeze in as much work as they possibly can.

Is Path of Exile 2 a Sequel?

Now most of the players are wondering if POE 2 will be a completely different game or a continuation of the previous title. Well, according to what we know from the official announcement by Grinding Gears, POE 2 is more of continuation or expansion of the original title. It will be a new 7-part Storyline that will be available alongside the original storyline of POE set 20 years apart.

The endgame is the same in both the old and current storylines of the titles. POE 2 will feature all of the enhanced material and features from the previous six years in POE, as well as a new skill system, ascendancy classes, some of the engine enhancements and much more.

As for Microtransactions and client, the players will be able to play the game using the same client launchers as before and the transactions they've made will also be carried out to the new expansion of the game as well.

