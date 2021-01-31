Rishab Ghuliani – A Young Renowned Digital Marketer

In today’s digitalised world numerous talented youngsters are becoming successful businessmen by using the world wide web. Internet has make the professional lives of many youngsters as online businesses has enormous benefits such as it provide a platform to attract a variety of customers from different parts of the world and saves time too. But it is at the same time it is very difficult to become successful in it as a lot of market skills, talent, potential and hard work is requjred. One such digital marketer with all these abilities is Rishabh Ghuliani.

Rishabh Ghuliani is a 19 years old multi talented young entrepreneur and digital marketer. From the time of his early childhood he was exposed the internet and that results in his extreme interest in online businesses and digital marketing.

With extreme hard work and true dedication towards his passion results in his outmost successful career. He establishes his own digital marketing company, Digital Vicinity, that is one of the most successful industry in the digital world. His company is engaged in marketing and making promotions of various products online, manage social media handles of their clients, as well as also teach various marketing strategies. He too work with enormous big celebrities such as rapper Badshah, a renowned face of music industry. He has also started his own news and media website, “theindiatimes.in.” thus he gain a lot at a very young age.

Rishabh is truly an inspirational figure for the youth of our country. With all this success he has prove the world that age is not a limit and anyone can achieve anything in his life if truly work hard for it. Rishabh is a role model for the youngsters and we wish him a very good luck for his coming future.

