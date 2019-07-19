SBI Clerk Result 2019: Bank Expected to Release Prelims Result by the end of the Day

State Bank of India (SBI) may release the Prelims exam result 2019 for Clerk post today on the official website. Reports are out that SBI is expected to release the Clerk prelims result 2019 today. Candidates waiting for the exam result can check it out soon on the official website of SBI. The one who qualifies the prelims exam will then have to appear for Mains exam to get through Clerk post.

Every year SBI use to hold the exam for Clerical post and almost Lakhs of students appear for the same. In 2019 as well, Lakhs of candidates appeared for just thousands of vacancies. Check out the process to know prelims result and Mains exam details of SBI Clerk 2019 below.

SBI Expected to release Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2019 Today

State Bank of India is expected to announce Clerk prelims exam result 2019 any time on the official website. Those who have appeared for the Clerical post exam in SBI can check the result anytime now. SBI conducted the Clerk prelims exam on 22 and 23 June 2019, now the Bank is all set to declare the result for the same. Students awaiting the same can check it online the moment it gets released on the website.

Although no official announcement regarding the declaration date for SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019 is out. Various media has reported that today only, SBI will declare the result for the same. Candidates must keep a regular tap on the official website to know the SBI Clerk result for prelims exam 2019.

Check the Process to Know the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019

If you are also waiting for the declaration of the result, then first check out the process for the same. Here are some steps that candidates need to follow after the declaration of the SBI Prelims (Clerk) exam result 2019. At first, one has to visit the official website and then click on the link stating ‘SBI Clerk Prelims Exam result 2019’. Then one has to fill the registration form and have to look out for the respective result.

Selected candidates from the Prelims exam for Clerical post will then have to appear for the Mains Exam. SBI is all set to conduct the Clerk Mains exam on 10 August 2019. For further more details, candidates must go through the official website.

