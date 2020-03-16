Shlok Nair Officially resigns from Dadasaheb Phalke Awards (DPIFF) & Focuses on his Own New Venture Okbronetwork

Shlok Nair also known as NAIR is an entrepreneur & celebrity manager in the bollywood town & a musician simultaneously. He has officially worked as the Head of Social Media/Public Relations and celebrity management for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) since the year 2017. On 7th March 2020, Shlok officially resigns and declares ending his role at Dpiff and further focus on his own celebrity management/marketing firm Okbronetwork. Okbronetwork was announced as official media marketing partners for Dadasaheb Phalke Awards (DPIFF) Delhi 2018, Mumbai 2019 and further. NAIR was last spotted at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020, Mumbai with Flying Beast (Gaurav Taneja) & on the red carpet with Dia Mirza, the Bollywood queen.

Lately, he shared an interview with news sites regarding his agency Okbronetwork which is making it big in the B-town & have worked with various famous faces from Bollywood. He also mentions ‘Team Okbronetwork is blessed with digital and technical heads who know how to utilize the content for an individual/celebrity or a company, which can help them grow their business/brand/hype’

The most important part of online branding & marketing is being able to target the right audience. Once you know your target audience you can then leverage your influence to become an authorized figure. Since he knows how to expand business through digital marketing and media influencing skills with his clients & Okbronetwork is a name you need to be on the lookout for yout Social Media Growth. The main KEY for Okbronetwork and NAIR is simple i.e to make creative individuals famous through multiple digital and social platforms!

Comments