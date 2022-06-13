Tanya Sood Creates Ripples of Success With Her Jewellery Brand “House of AYNAT”

The way over the past few years some industries have attained great momentum and success cannot just be attributed to one thing, there are several factors that lead different industries to exponential levels of success and growth. One, of course, is the advent of technology and the other major reason is the consistency of efforts and incessant hard work of individuals and professionals. These individuals who give it their all, take their brands and businesses to the next level of success, eventually bringing in more glory to their respective sectors. Doing that and much more as a self-determined and self-made success story is the woman entrepreneur named Tanya Mehra Sood.

This incredible girl boss, Tanya Sood, has been the one who has always made sure to work with 100% commitment in everything she has ever chosen to do in every sphere of her life propelling her forward to where she is standing today as an award-winning entrepreneurial talent with her one-of-a-kind jewellery brand named “House of Aynat.” She has shown her prowess and creativity as an ace jewellery designer and brand owner.

It is said that she will soon debut as a singer and will launch two songs in the next couple of months, for which her fans and followers are eagerly waiting. Stay tuned!

She went to DPS RK Puram and later did Mass Communication, gaining a specialization in PR and Crisis management. Tanya Sood serves as a great example to the women of today as a wife, mother, and entrepreneur who is capable of achieving anything and everything she sets her on. She is proud of how far her brand House of Aynat (www.houseofaynat.in), has come, where she serves as the CEO and Creative Director, turning her brand into a leading name in the industry. Tanya Sood has even aced the game in crisis management, PR and brand consulting.

No wonder the high-performing professional has won innumerable accolades in her journey for her incredible work so far. Some of them are Nomination at the India Leadership Conclave 2019, Nomination at the Women Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards by Business World Feb 2020, and Winner of Kotler’s Award – Iconic Achiever, Emerging Woman CEO of the year 2020.

Furthermore, Tanya Sood, who has actively been involved in humanitarian works like covid relief camps, an association with People For Action, Kerala Relief Fund Activities, Beti Padhao Beti Bachao, and many others, is now in the process of starting her own NGO.

Apart from business, Tanya Sood has broadened her horizons and has now turned into a singer. She is all set to debut with two songs very soon.

Comments