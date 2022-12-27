The Best e-Sports Betting Strategy For Beginners

To bet on esports and win, it is not necessary to have a thorough understanding of the disciplines. It is enough to understand the basics, enlist the right strategy and be patient.

Like classic sports, cyber is only partly predictable. Therefore, it is important to remember that there are no win-win tactics in it, which means that you should not choose betting as an income.

How to bet on esports: basic rules

It doesn’t matter if you bet on Dota2, CS:GO, League of legends or other games, small tournaments are best avoided. The smaller the tournament, the weaker and more unstable the teams, and hence the results.

It is best to take only top events and lead several teams during the season. That is, choose three or four teams and watch them at each tournament.

The best option – strong middle peasants. They are always motivated and less than others are at risk of losing ground relative to their level. To identify such, study the results of recent competitions. The necessary teams, as a rule, complete the performance in 4-6th places.

Another important rule is to miss the first matches of the competition. Even the most prestigious See how the teams approached the tournament. Often, even after a short break, the line-up needs time to play out, and it falls just in the starting series.

Esports: how to determine the favorite of the meeting

To understand which of the compositions has an advantage, you need to:

To study the statistics of head-to-head meetings of teams and the statistics of their games with the same opponents. Check the news about replacements and other negative factors. Find out how prestigious the team’s place was in the last competition.

If the team played better than usual in the previous event, this is not a reason to consider it a favorite. Big achievements take too much energy even from the top, not to mention the average. It is wrong to expect a second triumph from the latter, as well as to charge a significant part of the bank for their victory. Remember: an average team is an average result.

Esports betting strategy

Since we are talking about esports in general, here we will briefly outline the sequence of actions for a successful bet and mention one more important nuance.

In order to increase your chance of winning in esports, you need to:

Choose a discipline – find the results of the last major tournament – identify strong middle players – study the news for negative factors – study the statistics of personal meetings with potential opponents – skip the first matches of a new tournament or see their result if the tournament has already started – compare with expectations – bet if matches.

Minimal doubt is a reason to miss. Bet only as much as you are not afraid to lose, and do not resort to «catching up». Impulsive play leads to loss of money and enjoyment of the process.

