When searching for a place to dine out in the Indian capital of New Delhi, foodies are truly spoilt for choice in ways that few cities on the planet can compete with. From simple down-at-heel eateries to fine dining establishments of the highest order and everything else in between, diners in Delhi have it all to choose from.

Yet when it comes to selecting the very best restaurants in Delhi, a selection of names continue to crop up time and time again. Whether it is traditional north Indian food taken to new heights or delicious foreign cuisines served in the most impressive of surroundings, the best restaurants in Delhi maintain world class standards in order to stay at the top of the tree.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at our list of the very finest places to eat and the best restaurants in Delhi…

Bo Tai

Without a doubt one of Delhi’s top fine dining experiences, Bo Tai serve perhaps the very best Thai food in the whole city, if not the whole country.

With a striking island bar that acts as a great chandelier in the centre of this spacious restaurant, the surrounds are just as luxurious as the food itself. Signature dishes here include Butterfly Prawns, which take grilled tiger prawns to a new level by smothering them in a fragrant yellow curry sauce. Aromatic, spicy and creamy all at once, this opulent dish is a perfect embodiment of the Bo Tai ethos. Partnered with the house favourite Full Moon cocktail, a refreshingly fruity gin-based tipple that packs a punch, you will be transported to the tropical beaches of Thailand right here in New Delhi.

Testament to Bo Tai’s greatness is the fact that this is a favourite hangout for Delhi’s wealthy elite, who come for the quality food as well as the high-end ambience. Celebrities such as PokerStars India Ambassador Muskan Sethi have been known to frequent this venerated Delhi restaurant.

Photo by Varaine (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Caption: In France, Goat’s Cheese salads like this one are a common way to begin a meal.

SET’Z

A funky fine dining establishment in the Vasant Kunj district, SET’Z is fast becoming a favourite among Delhi’s foodies and those seeking something different from the norm.

The basis of the great popularity that SET’Z is enjoying of late is that this place serves a range of cuisines from across the globe. That means you can go to France with a starter of whipped goat’s cheese and beetroot salad before zipping over to Japan for a delicious main course of sushi, which comes in both veg and non-veg varieties including all of the classic seafood options.

The decor at SET’Z is modern and luxurious without being overly formal. Indeed, the emphasis at this buzzing Delhi eatery is absolutely on having a great time with quality cuisine and beverages at the core of this. In fact, this place is renowned for their delicious cocktails, which include classics such as the Mai Tai and the crowd pleasing Piña Colada.

Take a table on the outdoor terrace at SET’Z which acts like an oasis from the busy city outside. This Vasant Kunj eatery is truly a great place to enjoy a memorable meal with friends, family or both.

QLA

This Menrauli landmark has been charming visitors for some time now with their tranquil decor that’s reminiscent of a Goan mansion and a menu to compete with anything in Delhi.

QLA is a true Delhi fine dining experience, although not so formal as to take itself seriously. The place serves a range of cuisines from across the globe including pasta, pizza, burgers and more. Naturally, there is also a great selection of Indian options, yet this place is really well known for its European food, with Italian and French options ranking highly among local foodies. QLA is known for making almost everything in house; this includes breads and pasta as well as the excellent sauces.

Sophisticated yet soothing, QLA is undoubtedly one of Delhi’s finest restaurants.

Comments