The Most Important Roulette Strategies

We have selected the most important game strategies and systems for you to apply at non GamStop casinos and would like to describe them in more detail below. We not only explain how the individual playing methods work, but also highlight the truthfulness of the supposed guarantee of winnings, point out catches and evaluate the individual systems for you.

Martingale Strategy at Non GamStop Casinos

The Martingale strategy is the most popular roulette strategy ever. This is mainly because the system is very simple and most people have no idea about probabilities. The betting system is very simple: you have to double your stake after a loss.

This doubling down strategy is a simple betting strategy. The classic Martingale strategy is chosen for simple winning chances, for example black or red.

For example, if you lose €10 the first time and then bet €20 and win, you will make a profit of €40 with the Martingale strategy.

In principle, the Martingale strategy is a perfect roulette strategy, but there are two catches: In roulette, it can very easily happen that many rounds in a row are lost at the Easy Chance. However, this means that the wage has to be doubled again and again. Even with five lost coups, this means, for example, that instead of €10, a bet of €320 must be made. If you lose ten rounds, the stake is even as high as €10,240. The simple takeaway: It’s very easy to blow your bankroll with this strategy.

Another problem that is often overlooked is the limit at the table. It is not possible to increase the stake arbitrarily. The Martingale strategy would be perfect if there were no budget limits and no table limits. Then there would theoretically even be the possibility of making any profit. The Martingale strategy is only interesting for a few rounds of play, but it is definitely not a miracle cure at the roulette table.

Success Percentage: 30 percent

Parlay Strategy at Casinos Not on GamStop

Parlay strategy is surprisingly simple: the player simply sets out to bet a certain amount and win a certain amount. Then, this plan is followed. Sounds easy? It is, at least if everything works out. A simple example: A player decides to win €150 with €10. For this to work, the player first bets $10 on red, then $20 on black, then $40 on odd, and finally $80 on even. If all bets are successful, 150 euros end up with the player.

What’s the catch with the parlay strategy? An attentive reader has probably long since recognized that it is not easy to win every bet at the roulette table. If it were that easy to break even, the parlay strategy would actually be redundant. Parlay strategy is all about having fun and improving self-discipline. The basic idea is always: The player thinks about a betting system, it doesn’t matter whether only the simple chances or, for example, tips on a dozen or other betting patterns are used. It is only important that the system is designed in such a way that several correct tips one after the other lead to the desired profit with the planned basic stake.

What happens if the desired profit is not achieved? In this case, the player begins the parlay strategy again with the basic bet. This is a big difference to the Martingale strategy, for example. The parlay strategy is a nice tool for beginners to get to know the roulette table and the different betting options. However, the parlay strategy is definitely not a safe betting system for regular profits from casinos not on GamStop.

Success Percentage: 10 percent

Stand Up

The Paroli strategy is for casino fans who believe in winning streaks. Unlike the Martingale strategy, the bet is not doubled in the event of a loss. Instead, if you win, your bet will be increased. In many non GamStop casinos it is possible to ask the croupier to place the entire bet on the same winning number again by calling out “Paroli” after a successful round. Basically, the Paroli strategy means that the bet can be increased by any amount after a successful round. Theoretically, it is also possible to bet on a different number or betting pattern in the following round.

The idea is also widespread in the game of dice. At the craps table there are often players who assume that it is possible to get a winning streak. Of course there are lucky streaks, but it is by no means the case that these lucky streaks can be planned in any way. Therefore, a bit of caution is required with the Paroli strategy. However, for gambling fans who want a lot of action and want to push their luck, the Paroli strategy can result in a very lucrative win on a lucky night.

Success Percentage: 20 percent

Fibonacci

The Fibonacci system is a progressive playing strategy similar to the Martingale system. The Fibonacci numbers are: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 98, 144, 233, etc. The idea in the Fibonacci sequence, a very famous sequence of numbers, is completely simple: The next number is always the result of adding the two previous numbers. This makes it possible to continue the Fibonacci sequence at will.

The following is now done with the Fibonacci strategy: The 0 at the beginning is deleted. After each losing round of betting, you move one step to the right in the sequence of numbers. That is then the factor for use. Simple example: You just bet 200 euros and you were in the 2nd round. The round was lost. Then you have to move one winning number to the right and bet 300 euros in the next round, because the first bet was 100 euros. A successful round in non GamStop casinos moves you two numbers to the left. Ideally, you end up with 0 and double your bet.

