The Richest Cricket Players in the World – Exclusive List

The Indian Premier League is the biggest and the richest in the world and it has served as a showcase for some of the best and highest paid players in the world. But just how much are they worth and do they come close to earning the sort of colossal sums attributed to stars of soccer, Formula 1 and the NFL?

Suresh Raina = $25 million

Suresh Raina is one of the highest paid players in Indian cricket, but he has also invested his fortune sensibly and owns several properties throughout the country. His annual income from sources related to cricket is believed to be less than $2 million, but he has a lot of money tied up in investments and no doubt receives more from these investments.

Yusuf Pathan = $30 million

Yusuf Pathan has signed some big deals in the Indian Premier League and these have helped the 36-year old to become one of the richest players in Indian cricket. A lot of his net worth has come from sponsorship deals and endorsements with major brands, including Tata Indiacom and Reebok, and he also runs a cricket academy with his brother, which is considered to be one of the best academies in India.

In many ways he is the epitome of the modern, successful sportsman, remaining fit and active well into his thirties, securing as many deals as possible and using his money and his status to grow his wealth away from the crease.

Virender Sehwag = $40 million

Virender Sehwag is one of the best batters that this country has ever seen and he has been well paid for his effort over the years. He is no longer playing the game, of course, but as the head coach of the Kings XI Punjab he’s sill active and making his presence known.

In the past many predicted that he would one day manage the national team, but the excitement about his managerial ability has since died down a little and he hasn’t really proved himself as a manager just yet.

MS Dhoni = $80 to $110 million

Depending on who you ask, MS Dhoni’s net worth is between $70 million and $115 million, which is a sizeable difference that suggests someone isn’t doing their research. The actual figure is likely to be much closer to $80 million, but as there is some room for error we’re happy to concede that it could be as high as $110 million.

The 37-year old is one of the richest Indians and has had time to invest his money wisely, by which we mean he has bought several houses and a private jet. But with $80 million to spare, who can blame him?

Virat Kohli = $90 to $100 million

Arguably the greatest active player in the world, few will argue against Kohli being the richest player in the game. However, they might be surprised to discover just how much more he is worth than his contemporaries, with some sources estimating his net worth to be close to $100 million.

His annual income is said to be in excess of $16 million and as this flashy Youtube video shows, he has put that money to good use, with expensive homes, cars, businesses and more.

Good News for IndiaThere has been a huge influx of cash into the game of cricket in recent years. Sportswear companies, entertainment brands and betting sites in India have all pushed money into the sport and that has helped to boost player earnings. What’s more, it means the IPL is helping to get Indian sports stars on the list of the world’s highest paid players, one previously dominated by European and American athletes.

