The X-Factor Player In Each FIFA World Cup Group

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just a month away, with some of the biggest names in all of football attempting to achieve the ultimate prize in world football. These are the x-factor from each of the 2022 FIFA world cup teams.

Group A

Netherlands: Virgil Van Dijk– Liverpool center-back Virgil Van Dijk is one of the best players in the world. However, this season has seen Van Dijk slip dramatically from his typical best defender in the world status. If this does not clear up by the World Cup, the Netherlands could be in serious trouble as the most dependable player on their squad could let them down. They need prime Van Dijk to win the world cup.

Group B

Iran: Sardar Azmoun- Iran’s Sardar Azmoun is one of the hottest players currently in international football. In the last two matches, Iran has defeated Uruguay and tied with Senegal. Iran is doing great right now, and a big reason is the goals that Bayern Leverkusen’sLeverkusen’s Sardar Azmoun is finding Azmoun has ten goals and four assists in international competitions in 2022. If he continues, he could help Iran shock the world.

Group C

Mexico: Hirving Lozano- Everyone will be looking forward to Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in this group, but Mexico has a great chance to play spoilers. Mexico doesn’t have a star like these on their national team, but they have a complete team. Hirving ”Chucky” Lozano is set for a massive summer that could result in him moving to Real Madrid. If he performs as well as he is currently with Napoli, expect him to be with one of the biggest clubs in the world after the World Cup.

Group D

Tunisia: Ellyes Skhiri- FC Koln’sKoln’s Ellyes Skhiri is going to be a very important player for this tournament and important to prove what kind of team Tunisia is. Tunisia has a great defense record, only allowing three goals in 11 matches before Brazil scored five in their most recent matches. Has Tunisia just faced bad competition, or was Brazil just too much for them? Skhiri will lead the way in fans’ knowledge.

Group E

Japan: Junya Ito- Japan is one of the hottest teams in world football. Japan has just lost one match in their last 11 matches, with the loss coming to the dominant Brazil side. Despite Liverpool’sLiverpool’s Takumi Minamino going on a goal spree this year, Junya Ito is the crucial player for Japan. It has the best plus-minus of any player for Japan and is the leader they need to keep their heads level and pull off a major upset.

Group F

Canada: Alphonso Davies- While there are other great players in Canada, they will be led by the Canadian sensation Bayern Munich’sMunich’s Alphonso Davies. Davies has quickly risen to become one of the most prominent fullbacks in all of world football, and he will desperately need to be on his top form to give Canada a good showing.

Group G

Serbia: Dusan Vlahovic- Serbia will come in with one of the best attacks in world football. Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic could be the young player that could take Serbia to the next level. Vlahovic is the special kind of player that can take over a tournament and is at the perfect time in his career to make a name for himself on the big stage/

Group H

Uruguay: Darwin Nunez- Much of this group will be surrounded by the talks of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo has not had a great last two seasons at Manchester United, but despite his struggles, he will be starting for Portugal no matter what and it will be more of the same. Nunez will be the one that changes this group. So much pressure will be on him if he can hit that Suarez/Cavani level that Uruguay has been accustomed to over the years, and if he can, they can go extremely far.

