Tips on How to Pass NEET

The National Eligibility Entrance Test is a very competitive medical entrance exam. Owing to the tough competition, candidates sitting for the exam have to work hard if they are to crack the exam in the first attempt. The exam has three sections and candidates will need to spend equal time on preparation of all subjects covered in NEET. Unlike ordinary student evaluation in colleges where coursework assignments count as much as a final exam and a student can use resources like homework doer to boost their grades, the NEET only gives specified number of chances for an applicant to sit for the exam. The following are a few tips to help you pass the test.

1. Master the NEET syllabus

NEET syllabus is quite vast, and you need to know the exact location to find the best information. Focus on important topics and cut out the less relevant ones. The major areas of focus for NEET are;

Physics: Mechanics, Optics, Thermodynamics and Nuclear Physics.

Chemistry: Mole Concept, General Organic Chemistry, Periodic Table, Chemical Bonding, and Coordination Chemistry.

Biology: Ecology and Environment, Genetics, Cell Biology; Morphology, Reproduction and Physiology of Plants and Animals and Basics of Biotechnology.

2. Get good study material

Selecting the right study material for NEET is confusing but with the help of teachers and online expert instructors, you can get the right one. You should prepare study notes from the resources you chose, solve previous years’ question papers and take mock tests to improve your speed and accuracy.

3. Develop an effective study plan

Because time is priceless, goal setting should be used as a strategy to help aspirants bring positive changes into their lives. Until and unless you make a thorough schedule of the way you want to study, you will not be able to complete the syllabus. Plan for days or weeks in advance and figure out chapters that you need to prepare from the beginning.

4. Identify and work on your weak points

Most probably, you are very strong in one subject and weak in the other. Try to concentrate more on the weaker areas to strengthen them. If required, take help from a colleague or senior or even take extra classes for the subject. It will help to overcome your weakness effectively.

5. Practice mock test papers

One of the biggest challenges of the NEET examination is time limitation. Students have to finish many questions in a short time. Time management is an important skill that is required for this exam. While studying at home, make sure that you keep the time limitation in mind.

6. Take Regular Study Breaks

Because we are humans and not machines, we require timely getting back to working efficiently. Hence, it is important to realize that one can’t maintain an optimum level of concentration without taking a break to recover. Breaks can be in the form of a ten-minute walk, a trip to the gym, having a chat with a friend or simply taking a nap.

7. Explore New Technologies

There are many people who study by highlighting in the textbooks or making notes with a pen on a scrap of paper. These methods still have their place and importance, but there are countless options for personalizing study than ever before by the use of computer technologies. Be it through online tools, social media, blogs, videos or mobile apps, learning has become easy, interesting and personalized today.

8. Never fall for guesswork

Most candidates have the tendency of using guesswork for solving questions they don’t know. However, this might prove risky in this case as there is negative marking for a wrong answer. It is recommended to leave a question completely blank if you do not know the right answer.

