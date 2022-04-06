Asia is not only the world’s most populous continent, but it also has several renowned casinos. From the extravagant and luxurious Venetian Macao to the popular Resorts World Manila, there are many casinos to choose from in Asia.

If you are looking for a Casino in Asia to try out your luck in gambling, look no further than this article.

We will look at the top 10 casinos in Asia in this article.

1. The Venetian Macao

Location – Macau

Address – Cotai Strip

Casino Space – 555,000 square feet

The Venetian Macao is located on the Cotai Strip, and its owner is Las Vegas Sands. At $2.4 billion, it was the most expensive casino ever built when it opened in 2007. It is also the world’s second-largest casino, Asia’s largest single structure hotel, and the world’s seventh-largest building by floor area.

The Venetian Macao offers a huge array of gaming options with over 800 tables and 3,400 slot machines. It also features several world-class signature restaurants, including Jiang Nan by Jereme Leung and Hiro by Hiroshi Kagata.

2. Resorts World Manila

Location – Newport City, Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines

Address – Newport BoulevardOpening date

Total gaming space – 323,000 sq ft

Resorts World Manila is operated and owned by Genting Hong Kong. The complex features four hotels, a shopping mall, an indoor theme park, and four cinemas.

Gambling areas occupy three floors in the main casino of Resorts World Manila. The three floors include table games, slot machines, and electronic table games. It features 300 live table games and 1,500 gaming machines which are primarily located on the ground level.

The gaming floor also includes a small poker room to enjoy cash games and frequent tournaments.

3. City of Dreams Manila

Location: Entertainment City, Parañaque, Metro Manila, Philippines

Address: Asean Avenue corner Roxas Boulevard

Total gaming space: 18,000 sq ft

The City of Dreams is an integrated resort and casino located in the Entertainment City complex in Pasay City, Philippines. It is owned by Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation. The resort features three hotels, a casino, a theatre, and retail and dining areas.

The casino floor of the City of Dreams Manila offers more than 289 table games and 1620 slot machines. The casino remains open 24 hours daily and features a number of high-limit gaming areas.

4. MGM Macau

Location: Sé, Macau

Address: Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen

Total gaming space: 100,000 sq ft

Opened in 2007, MGM Macau is located on the Macau Peninsula and is owned by MGM Resorts International. The casino offers a total of 175 table games and 1,500 slot machines.

The casino is open 24 hours a day and offers a number of high-limit gaming. The high stake games include Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. Also, while gambling, you can dig into some authentic Korean, Malaysian, and Italian dishes and excellent vintage wines.

5. Grand Lisboa

Location: Sé, Macau

Address: 2-4, 2 Av. de Lisboa, Macau

Total gaming space: 100,000 sq ft

The Grand Lisboa is a casino located in Sé, Macau. It is owned and operated by SJM Holdings. The Grand Lisboa is Macau’s tallest casino, with a height of 281 meters. The casino features over 230 table games and 750 slot machines.

The casino features five distinct levels, ranging from the basement to the top floor. The gaming floors are relatively modest on the ground and basement levels. The basement consists of slot machines, while the ground floor has gaming tables. High-limit games can be found on the first level, while poker is available at the second floor’s poker room with over thirty tables.

6. Okada Manila

Location: Entertainment City, Parañaque, Philippines

Address – New Seaside Drive, Entertainment City

Total gaming space: 26,410.77 sq ft

Okada Manila is a hotel complex and a casino resort that opened in 2007. The casino floor of Okada Manila offers more than 500 table games and 3000 and above electronic games.

It offers various games like Baccarat, Poker, Craps, Roulette and Pontoon. The list of games doesn’t end here; this casino has many more games to offer.

7. Wynn Macau

Location: Sé, Macau, Special administrative regions of China

Address: Rua Cidade de Sintra, NAPE

Total gaming space: 273,000 sq ft

Wynn Resorts own and operate Wynn Macau. In the total gaming space of 273,000 square feet, it provides over 390 table games and 1,190 slot machines.

You can play games here day and night as the occasion is open 24 hours. You can also enjoy Las Vegas-style entertainment here. Meanwhile, you can explore the massive retail section for luxury shopping if you get bored. The section includes brands like Bulgari, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Prada, etc.

8. Sands Macao

Location: Sé, Macau

Address: 203 Largo de Monte Carlo

Total gaming space: 229,000 sq ft

Sands Macao is owned and operated by Las Vegas Sands. The casino offers over 740 table games and 1,250 slot machines.

The main draw for gamblers is the loyalty program, a three-tiered club that provides numerous perks to all members. It includes great redemption options based on your gaming activity, a 10% dining offer, and invitations to many of their regular events.

9. Marina Bay Sands

Location: Bayfront Subzone, Downtown Core, Singapore

Address: 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Total gaming space: 15,000 sq ft

Marina Bay Sands is under the ownership of Las Vegas Sands. Here you will get over 700 table games and 2,500 gaming machines.

The casino area is spread over four levels for gaming space. The variety of games is wide, and you can enjoy 13 different table games. Also, there are variations such as no commission on some of the baccarat tables.

10. Star World Casino

Location: Macau

Address: Avenida da Amizade

Total gaming space: 140,000 sq ft

The casino offers a massive gaming space and provides gamblers with over 250 table games and 240 slot machines.

The gaming area is on level one, where you will find any game you want. You may try your luck on a slot machine and calculate your chances for the next big hand of baccarat or blackjack. The gaming space of Star World Casino has a lot to offer for everyone.

Gambling Hotspots Beyond Asia

If you are a seasoned gambling enthusiast, Asia will provide several worthwhile destinations. You can choose any of the following from the above-given list. It’s a guarantee that you will have an excellent gambling experience in all casinos.

However, you should expand your scope to the many recommended vacation hotspots located around the globe. There are no limits to the casinos in the world, so there’s no need to hold back. Just keep exploring!

