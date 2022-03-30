Top 10 Online Casinos

Partaking in online casino action is now a common pastime in all corners of the globe, similar in popularity to people enjoying video games on a smartphone. It is a hobby that can produce countless thrills and life-altering prizes, attracting an ever-growing number of players with each passing year. However, according to many, this industry, alive since the mid-1990s, is now suffering from oversaturation. The number of internet gambling platforms has swelled significantly recently, and this exponential expansion has caused too many interactive gaming hubs to flood the internet. Hence, it is now hard for newbie players to figure out which platforms they should choose and what to avoid.

To simplify everything, a short breakdown of the top paying online casinos for parties interested in testing their luck over the internet follows below. These are all vetted sites for whom sector experts have provided their seal of approval. So, they are safe to use and offer games with decent winning odds.

Wild Casino

Wild Casino is a Panama-based site, operational since 2017. They attained their stellar reputation due to featuring specific welcome bonuses for fiat and crypto gamblers. Their current registration offer for regular players is a five-part deal that can yield up to $5,000 in free-play cash, while their crypto one provides up to $9,000 over the same number of deposits.

Las Atlantis

On the topic of generous welcome bonuses, the 2020 launched platform Las Atlantis must get mentioned. It boasts an impressive sign-up package that can produce up to $14,000 in bonus money via a 280% deposit match. Las Atlantis may be somewhat of a novel site, but its games get tested by the Australia-based Technical Systems Testing (TST) for fairness, and it has a Curacao license.

Super Slots

Super Slots is the sister site of Wild Casino, and it mirrors the latter in various design aspects. Still, it is a more colorful platform that is easier on the eyes, per most player reviews. The same management team that runs Wild Casino also operates Super Slots, a site featuring RNG-certified products from providers like Betsoft and Concept Gaming, and live tables from Fresh Deck Studios. The registration deal here divides into two sections, the same as at Wild Casino. The fiat one gives away $6,000 in casino cash, while the crypto one produces $4,000.

BetUS

BetUS is one of the oldest and most famous internet sportsbooks in the digital landscape. It got up and running in 1994, as one of this industry’s trailblazers, right when the sphere was taking off. BetUS has a more modest sign-up offer than the previously mentioned sites, with a deal that can supply $3,000 in free-play money through a 150% deposit match.

BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the most trusted US-facing online casinos, active for over two decades. It has a gaming library of close to five hundred products and a robust sports betting section, where Esports enthusiasts can wager on Counter Strike and DOTA events. New BetOnline users get greeted with a 100% match that can generate up to $3,000 in gaming funds.

El Royale

El Royale is an RTG-powered gambling site that has its headquarters in Curacao. The platform is identical to Las Atlantis in many ways, also going live in early-2020 and boasting a jaw-dropping welcome package. The deal new users can get here can bring forth up to $12,500 in casino cash in their balance, thanks to five different bonuses.

Slots Empire

As its name suggests, Slots Empire is an interactive gaming hub that focuses on reel-spinning games and features an eye-catching Roman theme. Its product catalog gets fueled with live tables from Visionary iGaming and spinners from RTG. Slots Empire charges no fees for withdrawals and boasts a 220% match up to $12,000 on registration.

Red Dog Casino

Arbath Solutions, which also runs El Royale, operates Red Dog, and it is a Curacao-based site with a welcome promotion that can churn out $12,500 in casino money over a player’s first five deposits. Red Dog has an adorable mascot that will make even the most cold-hearted gamblers smile and has an above-average jackpot lobby.

Bovada

Bovada is the US counterpart of the renowned sportsbook Bodog, appearing online when Bodog left the US in late-2011. The hub has a casino tab, and it is one of the most reputable operators in the gaming industry. Bodog hosts RTG, Rival, and Betsoft titles, plus it has products its team has developed from scratch. The deal one can get here on sign-up is a 100% match up to $3,000.

Betway Casino

Betway is a brand famous in the UK, where it has sponsored various British football clubs. They only house Microgaming products and have a passable registration bonus that supplies $1,000 in gaming cash. Yet, they are worth checking out in their poker room.

