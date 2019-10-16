Top Online Websites With The Best Gadget Deals

Looking to replace an old laptop, buy a new printer or upgrade your phone? There are lots of websites that sell tech and electronics, but there are a few that will get you much better deals. The sites listed below are tried and tested – bringing you the best selection of the latest technology at their best prices.

MicroCenter

Although Micro Center has physical store locations in the U.S., their best deals are found online. They are a full-service tech store, offering everything from laptops and gaming systems to wireless routers, servers and audiovisual cables. Their very best deals can be found on refurbished, closeout and open box items – these items can vary daily, so it’s a good idea to check back often for new offers.

Slickdeals

Slickdeals is a community-driven site. Although the site’s homepage looks like any other online shop, all the deals you see have been submitted by members. To ensure quality, the rest of the community votes on the deals. Furthermore, to safeguard your security when shopping, Slickdeals will only show offers from sellers who have received positive feedback from previous buyers. You can do your all-day easy shopping here for more technologies.

Lazada

Although Lazada isn’t particularly a gadget store, it offers a massive number of gadgets on sale to make it on our list. Lazada has become a go-to online shop when looking for something to buy online. It’s now considered as the Amazon Store of Asia. Lazada may offer the cheapest prices for every type of products when there are new stocks available. Another good thing is that it promotes daily flash sales wherein you can get an expensive gadget for more than half its original price. Additionally, you can also get more discount in Lazada for sportswear, men and women’s clothes, furniture, cosmetics and others.

Swappa

Have you ever considered second-tech? If you’re working on a tight budget, you can find big-ticket items like TVs, gaming consoles and high-end smartphones for a lot less money if you’re prepared to accept used devices. Swappa is home to some of the best second-hand deals. Like Micro Center, the site is exclusively focused on tech. You buy and sell directly with other users, cutting out the middleman. To ensure broken items aren’t sold, Swappa has a robust listing approval process in place.

Amazon

Founded in July 1994, Amazon.com has become the oldest and most trustworthy online shop around the world. They have a huge list of sellers selling electronics goods. You can select the seller with the most comparative price for your goods.

Not only the pricing but also their customer support system is super-fast, along with super effective and efficient quality. You can also stay relax if you will have to return or need to get a refund from them for any reasons. They will not disappoint you with their service as long as you are with them.

TechBargains

This site is a little more hit or miss if you’re looking for something specific, but definitely worth a look. Here’s how the site works: Tech Bargains has what they call “BargainMeisters” that are constantly looking across the web for price drops, new releases, coupons and exclusive offers on the latest technology and oddly enough, home goods. They post the best deals on their homepage, and if you find something you like, move fast because these items tend to go very quickly.

NewEgg

Newegg is a California based online retailer founded in 2001. On 2013 they have crossed the US $2.5 million milestones of revenue and currently they are one of the largest online stores with a very good reputation. Currently, they have warehouses in the USA, Canada, and China. You can surely trust them for your next online purchase.

Kimstore

This amazing store specializes in mobile phones, tablets, cameras and many accessories. Although it lacks product variety, Kimstore has a good reputation. Kim Lato the store owner is recognized as one of the most reliable online seller. Similar to ordinary online sellers, she started her humble beginnings selling the cameras of her choice through her social media accounts. Later became a gadget store under Multiply.com where it received multiple awards and had been featured on TV and newspaper. Now Kimstore is running on its own domain (Kimstore.com) as a fully-operational e-commerce website.

AliExpress

As the small business-focused alternative to the massive Alibaba online retailer, AliExpress often offers items that you can’t find online anywhere else. The downside is that it’s generally intended for resellers—that is, small businesses importing items by the dozen to sell to consumers via online or brick-and-mortar stores. That said, it’s often the only place to find certain obscure electronics or toy items. However, Be aware that AliExpress has no set-in-stone refund policy.

