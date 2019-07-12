UGC NET Result 2019: NTA To Release Exam Result Anytime @ ntanet.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) Result 2019 anytime on the official website. Reports are out that the agency may announce NET 2019 result by today evening. No official announcement regarding the same is out yet. So the students awaiting for the result have to keep a regular tap on the official website of UGC NET.

NTA conducts the UGC NET Exam to fulfil the requirement of JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor post. Check out some more details regarding the declaration of UGC NET Result for the year 2019 below.

National Testing Agency can now declare the UC NET 2019 result anytime on the official website. If reports are to be believed, then NET Exam result 2019 may be out by this evening. As of now, no official announcement is made regarding the same by any of the officials. But reports are there that the NET result will be declared anytime on the official website.

NTA conducted the National Eligibility Test Exam last month in between 20 to 26 June 2019 and almost more than 6 Lakhs candidates appeared for the same. Now all of them are awaiting for their respective NET Result for the year 2019. One needs to keep a regular tap on the official website.

Here’s how to check UGC NET Result 2019

The moment NTA will declare the UGC NET Result 2019, candidates will have to follow a few steps and check out the same from the official website. At first, students have to go through the official website and then click on the link stating UGC NET Result 2019. After the same, one has to fill up the registration number and other required details. Then by clicking on the submit button, one will get their respective result.

The UGC NET Result will only be available on the official website only. Even the candidates are requested to take the print out of the result for the future reference. We wish all the best to the candidates waiting for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) exam Result for the year 2019.

