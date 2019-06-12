Upcoming Telugu Movies in 2019

What a year 2019 has been for Telugu movie lovers. Till now 2019 has been a year full of amazing Telugu films and there are many more fabulous Telugu movies yet to be released in the second half of 2019. We have curated a list of the new upcoming telugu movies for 2019 and their release dates.

Praana

Praana is a Telugu Drama which is set to release on 09 June 2019. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the male lead and popular South Indian Actress Nithya Menon in the female lead. Nithya Menon is best known for her role in the popular movie Ishq released in 2012. The film is being Directed by V.K. Prakash, who is best known for directing Malayalam movies.

Oh Baby

Oh baby is an upcoming Telugu comedy drama starring Samantha Akkineni and Lakshmi in the lead roles. The film is being directed by director Nandini Reddy. Nandini Reddy has directed other popular movies like Kalyana Vaibhogame and Jabardasth. The film is set to be released on 05 July 2019. Samantha Akkineni is die hard fan of Spicy Indian Dishes. Oh Baby is said to be an official remake of the popular Korean movie Miss Granny.

Ranarangam

Ranarangam is another New Upcoming Telugu Movie to be released in 2019. The film is said to be an action-packed entertainer. The film is set to release on 02 August 2019. The film stars Sharwanand and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Sudheer Varma who is known to direct popular films like Swamy Ra Ra. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi.

AA 19

AA19 is an upcoming Telugu romantic-action movie, set to be released on 02 October 2019. AA19 is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas and jointly produced by Allu Aravind and Radhakrishna. The star cast of AA19 are Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun have worked together for superhit movies like S/O Satyamurthy and Julai.

