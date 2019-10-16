UPSEE 2019 – Eligibility, Reservation, Test Pattern & All Other Details

UPSEE

UPSEE is conducted by AKTU (Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University) every year to intake students for various programs. AKTU is one of the largest technical universities in India. It has over 700 colleges affiliated to it. AKTU is the official technical university of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The most pursued course is B.Tech. More than 150000 students pass out as Engineers every year and go on to work in reputed companies.

UPSEE 2019

Approximately 150000 students participated in UPSEE 2019. AKTU conducted the exam on 21st April and they declared the result on 3rd June. The counselling process started on 26th June. There was a total of 4 rounds of couselling. After the fourth round, the AKTU conducted the spot round of counselling. The colleges in the highest demand while counselling were IET, KNIT, BIET, JSS, AKT, etc.

Eligibility

You can get admission to B.Tech first year in a college affiliated to AKTU only if:-

– You passed the qualifying examination(10+2) with minimum 45% marks in aggregate,

– If you come from SC/ST category then minimum marks you need to score is 40% in aggregate

– If you are eligible for B.Tech then you are also eligible for B.Tech Agriculture

Reservation

Vertical Reservation – in UPSEE, candidates who belong to castes such as SC/ST and OBC are given Vertical Quota. In UPSEE 50% seats of the total seats are reserved in Vertical Quota.

Horizontal reservation reserves 30% seats in each Vertical category. This means if females from UP have 20% horizontal quota then SC females will have 20% reservation in their category similarly ST and OBC females will have 20% reservation in their respective vertical reservation categories. Similarly non-reserved or general category females will have a 20% reservation in their Vertical category.

Test Pattern

– Every correct answer carries – 4 marks

– Every wrong answer carries – no negative marks

– Each section Physics, Chemistry/Maths has – 50 questions each

– Total time allotted for the paper – 3 hours

– Mode of exam – Offline

UPSEE/AKTU Alumni

AKTU has a very strong Alumni base. The pass out students works in almost all the big brand companies around the world. The UPSEE engineers have proved their mettle to the world.

