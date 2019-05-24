Vikram Sambyal – An Indian Entrepreneur Earning His Name in Top Digital Marketing Experts Around The World

Nik Rajput, Aka Vikram Sambyal, is a young entrepreneur, who is well known for his digital marketing and celebrity promotions work. A boy from Jammu who is blessed with fresh looks, smiling face with a genius mind with lots of hope from the life brought him to Gurgaon where he has his own company after a long struggle.

Vikram Sambyal has struggled a lot in his life, Vikram feels nothing comes easy in life, you need to be energetic, healthy and dream something big to achieve people’s trust and explore new things in life.

When you see Vikram Sambyal, he doesn’t look like an entrepreneur; he is a simple and fun loving person with very down to earth nature. He is born and brought in a beautiful place of Jammu. Computers and gadgets always attracted him from his childhood, and that’s why you can see him leading his way in Digital marketing by learning so many new things in this field.

Vikram’s good habit of remaining updated helped him gain success in life. He has mentored many companies worldwide with his knowledge and also worked for some of the famous Indian Celebs in the modern era.

Can you assume a 27-year young boy buzzing strong for his work in entire Bollywood, everyone knows his talent and capability, when you ask any Indian celeb for digital promotion the first name you will hear will be of Vikram Sambyal, that tells his popularity even celebs are a fan of his work.

Other than his work he likes to remain fit in his life, so he is a regular GYM guy who sweats heard for best physique, he feels healthy minds help you do better in life and looks matters too. You should be presentable in this field because you are going to meet topmost business people around the world and celebrities also. So healthy body and charming personality are USP wherever he goes he makes his presence count with his energy and looks.

Vikram is young and the way he is working in his field, his journey will see the only path that’s “success”. We wish this young Digital Guru aka Nik2creation/ Nik Rajput all the best, and we also wish that he makes his family proud with more and more success in life.

