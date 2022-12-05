Vincitore Group Founder Saubhagyaa R Swain eyes place in Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Finding a place in a billionaires’ list is not everyone’s cup of tea, but for London-based serial entrepreneur and successful investor Saubhagyaa R Swain, it is just a matter of time.

The young entrepreneur, industrialist, investor, and philanthropist, whose success is an inspiration to many entrepreneurs around the world, aims to figure in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is a daily ranking of the world’s 500 richest people based on their net worth.

A first-generation entrepreneur, Saubhagyaa R Swain founded the Vincitore Group in his quest to become a billionaire, which is primarily driven by his commitment to making a greater contribution to society and the world.

The Vincitore Group includes four companies, viz. Vincitore Infra Contracts, Vincitore Steel And Engineering, Vincitore Lifestyle, and Vincitore Aesthetics. The group has established a leadership position in several businesses in India as well as overseas.

In addition to some of its traditional businesses, such as mining, highway construction, and steel management, the Saubhagyaa R Swain group has also been focussing on new technologies and businesses in its quest for growth. In the last few years, the group has invested heavily in new growth sectors such as green hydrogen, solar fuel cells, water management, data centers, and integrated resource solutions.

The group recently launched three brands – D’Dermat for Aesthetics ranges, D’Voke for unisex apparel and luxury leather items, and D’Space to cater to commercial and domestic interiors. Going ahead, it plans to foray into the textile sector and has huge plans to grow its green and sustainable products in both textiles and aesthetic businesses.

The recipient of many prestigious awards and honors, Saubhagyaa R Swain is also making an immense contribution to society through various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He is supporting numerous initiatives in healthcare, education, and skill development. He is also supporting various activities aimed at women’s empowerment, especially in rural areas, through livelihood opportunities and has also promoted many women-led startups.

