What are Some Genuine Online Lotteries in India?

The industry of online lotteries is the fastest growing in popularity. The worth of 500,000,000$ dollars evidences its growth. But no all the lotteries are genuine and factual. Here we will provide you the list of top 7 genuine online lotteries in India just like famous lottery sambad.

Lotto Agent

It is an autonomous intercontinental lottery organization, which supplies lottery tickets. It accepts Indian payment methods also. It was established in 2010. From its founding day, it has paid out more than 17 million dollars to the lucky winners. It delivers several international jackpot lotteries for the players. It has the customer support that makes it the best online agent. This website is genuine as it has its gambling certificate, SSL protection,McAfee certified.

The lotter

It was founded in 2002. The lotter is a privately owned foundation that provides online lottery messenger service. It has paid more than 80 billion $ prizes to the winners worldwide. Its official website takes in a ‘see your ticket service’ that enables all the users to see the scanned data of the lottery tickets that were purchased by them previously. It is registered in Malta and is operated by Lotto Direct Limited.

Lotto kings

Lotto kings have their licenses from curacao. The minimum age limit to play this lottery is 18 years. All the winnings are subject to taxes. It allows all the available payment methods in India. It is a secure site that secures all the user’s data in 256-bit encryption on MacAfee. This also includes all the payments and transaction data of users. Lottoking is a genuine lottery as it provides a triple satisfaction guarantee to the customer which includes refunds guarantee. It is easy to use because it has a large FAQ section that provides the customers with most of the assistance they need to continue on-site.

Win Trillions

It is a legit website for lottery tickets and raffles. It does not host these lotteries itself but connects the agents with the players. Therefore win Trillions makes it difficult to cancel the subscriptions. Hence you should use Cheque or money card payment that cannot debit funds automatically, because once it sets unintentional purchasing then it is difficult to stop. It provides a 24 hours customer support for the players.

Lotto Send

It is a something attired lottery site, having anupright first impression but then deemed fall due to high prices and a handful of payment methods. It was founded in 2013. It’s head office operates from Slovakia. They support a few languages as well. It is the agent itself that purchases tickets for its customers. It offers multi-draw and subscription discounts but additionally, it arranges for cashback offer on the first purchase. Lotto send is a legit company owned by EU-Logistics. They make the payments secure by using 128 bit SSL connections. Therefore Lotto send is secure and safe. They have high-quality customer support through live chat and direct contact options. This lottery is worth using because of its greater user support functions.

Lotto 247

This lottery has a license from the Curacao Gaming Commission, so it is secure to use. It also sets welcome bonuses and offers for the players who start these up. Lotto 247 was founded in 2004 in Cyprus. It is the lottery which provides all the detailed information about how to play step by step on a separate page. Lotto 247 provides high security to users because it has to pass arduous audits itself. It allows various easy payment methods and great delivery.

Play Huge

It is the most aged lottery website listed here. Play Huge was founded in 1998 in the UK. For 20 years it has been passed through many modifications and now provides websites in more than 11 languages to the users. They sold out more than 3.5 crore lottery tickets and have a large number of big winners that are more than 550 000. Play huge Lottos has a Comodo SSL certificate that means all the user data is protected in strong encryption. It makes play huge lottos safe and secure site.

Conclusion

Online lotteries are the choice of every contemporary lottery player and where you get all the security and cash back guarantee along with several bonuses, you always famine to try them out. Therefore go and choose from up to 50 lotteries.

