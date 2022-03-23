What Are The Rules of Bingo And Can They be Varied? 

Bingo is undeniably one of the most interesting gambling games around these days, mainly because there has been so many different uses for it over the years. The French were using it as a bourgeois gambling game in the 18th century, for instance, at the same time that the Germans were using it in schools.

It proves that there are various uses of the bingo no deposit game, which means that over the course of history there have also been various rules. Keep reading for a look at the currently accepted universal rules and how they can vary from game to game.

The Universal Rules of Bingo

Ever since the American entrepreneur Erwin S. Lowe devised his universal scorecards and sought to change the name of the game formerly known as “Beano” in America to “Bingo” there has been a much more concrete set universally applicable rules for bingo. Here are a few of the most simple rules associated with most bingo varieties:

Each player must buy at least one scorecard in order to take part in a round of bingo. If not they won’t be able to cross any numbers off, and therefore will not be able to play.

When a bingo number is called everybody taking part in the bingo session must check whether they have the particular number on their scorecard. They can cross off numbers only when they have been called.

If you are lucky enough to have a whole line of numbers marked off you have to alert the bingo caller. This gets more exciting when you have all numbers marked off, at which point you can shout “bingo!”.

A Few of The Most Popular Types of Bingo And Their Rules

Whilst the universal rules of bingo are largely the same at its core, these days there are quite a few variations of bingo, and each one can have a slightly different approach to the rules.

90 ball bingo : 90 ball bingo is one of the most popular bingo variations being played in the 21 st century, and the main thing to remember about it is it utilizes 90 different balls. Moreover, with 90 ball bingo there are small prizes for players who mark off a line of numbers, alongside the main jackpot for knocking off all the numbers on the scorecard.

75 ball bingo : As you might expect from the name, 75 ball bingo is played with 75 balls. Here the rules are slightly different, and players are rewarded for making a pattern of crossed numbers. The pattern can vary from game to game, so you’ll have to keep an eye out.

Slingo: Most variations of bingo have near enough the same rules, however slingo is a little bit more different. You can think of it as a fusion between slots and bingo, a blend that has proven to be massively popular. Players first have to spin some reels, and then hope that the numbers correspond to a bingo scorecard at the bottom.

