Which PDF Editor for Mac is Best? 2020 Review

If you’re in the market for a PDF editor for your Mac computer, don’t proceed without reading this article. We’ve reviewed and compared the 10 best PDF editors for Mac as of 2020 to give you some real insight into what each product offers and how it differs from the rest. The key is to know what you’re looking for and zero in on the product that offers the best combination of features, pricing, and functionality. With that at the forefront, let’s explore the PDF editor stars of 2020 for macOS.

Whether you’re using an iMac, a MacBook Pro, a MacBook Air or any other Mac computer, PDFelement for Mac can help you create, edit, review, comment on, convert, and do a lot more with PDF documents. In addition, you can manage and optimize PDF files and pages, and even protect them with passwords and sign them.

PDFelement for Mac is a powerful platform that makes it easy for the user to execute practically any action on a PDF file – one at a time or in large batches. It’s fast, responsive, and allows you to do complex tasks like creating interactive forms, as well as simple ones like filling and signing forms digitally.

With this tool at your disposal, you can easily extract data from forms, merge and split PDFs, and even combine multiple file types and compose a single PDF from them. One of the core features is the exhaustive list of annotation tools that are made available to you, making it a breeze to quickly review and comment on a PDF document and share it so your colleague can make the changes you need. Whether it’s simply highlighting text, adding sticky notes, or putting a stamp on all pages, PDFelement for Mac lets you do it quickly and efficiently.

One of the most highly acclaimed features of this software is the ability to use OCR to convert scanned, image-based text files into completely editable and searchable PDFs. You can also preserve your PDFs by converting them into the PDF/A format, the globally accepted standard for document archives. Not only does it let you do all of this in a flash, but you can then convert your work-related documents into a wide range of different file types so they can be edited in their native applications.

Pros

High-quality PDF conversion to and from multiple formats

Intuitive UI delivers an optimal experience

Cross-platform versatility

Exhaustive support for various font families

Robust security features to secure your files for storage or sharing

Advanced OCR is fast and accurate

Price

Free version is a fully capable PDF software application

License for the premium version is $99 per annum

System Support

macOS 10.10 (OS X Yosemite) and later (full support for macOS 10.15 Catalina)

Windows versions available as Standard or Professional (Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP)

Min. 1Ghz Processor

RAM of 512MB or more

Min. 500 MB space on the HDD

#2 Adobe Acrobat Pro DC

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC is a premium utility for editing, converting, creating, annotating, signing, and securing PDF files. It is integrated with Adobe’s Document Cloud service, which allows collaborators to access documents from any location and any supported device. Some unique features include Send & Track for getting signatures from several people, and the ability to compare similar documents and get a quick view of the differences.

Pros

Consistent formatting and layout during conversion or creation

File compression feature makes it easy to share PDFs

Ideal tool to archive documents

Cons

The software reverts to a basic reader after the free trial period – no editing or other tasks possible except form-filling

The interface is a little less cluttered after Pro DC’s latest version came out but it’s still too many functions that the average user doesn’t require

Price

$14.99 a month

$450 for a one-time license fee

System Support

macOS 10.10 or higher

Windows Server 2008 R2 (64 bit), 2012 (64 bit), 2012 R2 (64 bit)†, 2016 (64 bit), or 2019 (64 bit); Windows 7 SP1 (32 bit and 64 bit), Windows 8, 8.1 (32 bit and 64 bit)†, or Windows 10 (32 bit and 64 bit)

1024×768 screen resolution (minimum)

At least 4.5GB of HDD space

At least 1GB RAM

Chrome, IE, Firefox browser

At least 1.65GHz processor

#3 PDF Expert

PDF Expert from Readdle is a clean-looking Mac app that lets you edit, annotate, convert, and manage PDFs in its user-focused interface. You can merge and split documents, fill forms and sign them, and edit all PDF elements like images, text, and even links. It’s pretty fast and you can work with multiple files at the same time, making it an efficient tool.

Pros

Appealing interface with little or no clutter

Convenient search function to find your local PDFs

Font detection is quite accurate

Cons

OCR capability is absent

Price

$59.99

System Support

macOS 10.10 or later

#4 iSkySoft PDF Editor Pro

This is a great business tool that lets you do all the necessary tasks with PDFs, including editing, converting to and from PDF, applying copyright watermarks, and combining multiple files into a single PDF. It is trusted by large companies and offers advanced functionality like using OCR to make scanned PDFs searchable or editable. Password encryption is well-designed, making it the perfect tool for secure sharing.

Pros

Robust security features

Advanced functions like OCR

Cons

Known issues with file size optimization

Expensive for smaller businesses and individual users

Price

$99.95

System Support

macOS 10.10 Yosemite and above

#5 PDFpen

PDFpen is a great tool for light editing, annotations, and other basic PDF tasks. OCR has been integrated into the product, but it might not be as reliable as some of the other tools like PDFelement or Adobe Acrobat Pro DC. Form-filling is quite good, as is the ability to sign and share documents. It’s also great for exporting images from a PDF file or converting PDF into other file formats.

PDFpen is a solid tool to modify existing pages of a PDF document and export it in various formats. The OCR tool makes it useful for converting scanned documents (text-based) into editable text PDFs.

Pros

Multiple format options to export documents and images

OCR function is quite good on purely text-based documents

Cons

Menu and tools are a little confusing at first

Price

$74.99

System Support

macOS X (Yosemite) and higher

#6 Foxit PhantomPDF Mac

This is quite a robust tool with all the basic and a few advanced tools you’d expect from a PDF editor for Mac-based environments. You can do basic text editing, add branding elements like watermarks, headers, and footers, do OCR directly from scanning hardware, export to Word, and annotate documents. It is also easy to install organization-wide without the need for individual user input.

Pros

OCR is fairly accurate for clear scans

Ability to work with large PDF files

Cons

No comprehensive toolset for forms management

Expensive considering the limited advanced features (e.g. no exhaustive batch processes as with tools like PDFelement or Acrobat Pro DC)

Price

$129.00 one-time

Starts at $13.99 for the subscription plan

System Support

macOS 10.10

Windows versions available in Standard and Pro flavors

#7 Skim

Skim is a relatively unknown PDF editor since it is an open-source tool, but it offers all the basic tools for PDF editing, creation, bookmarking, and so on. It has quite a few commenting and annotation tools and form management capabilities. It also offers password protection for documents and is primarily designed for scientific purposes. For example, you can take a screenshot of your annotations for a scientific paper and save it for reference or share it. You can also read and convert any notes in the document.

Pros

There’s a mode for doing presentations

Easy navigation

Great tool for reviewing and marking up

Cons

No advanced features like OCR or comprehensive conversion from PDF

Very basic UI and feature set

Price

Open-source, so it’s free

System Support

Supports older Mac versions like 10.6

#8 Mac Preview App

The native Preview app in Mac is not what you would call a PDF editor, technically speaking, because you can’t edit existing content like text and images. However, it’s a great annotation tool with lots of highlighting and markup elements like text, speech bubbles, and even hand-drawn signatures captured from your trackpad. You can also create bookmarks, take a screenshot of your notes, mask content, and do other actions. Technically, you can’t edit existing text; however, it’s possible to simply add a white box on the text and write over it with the text tool.

Pros

Free to use and included as a native application

Perfect for reviewing and commenting

Cons

No editing of existing content

Limited formats for exporting PDF

Price

Free, comes with all macOS hardware

System Support

Native Mac App

#9 FineReader Pro for Mac

Although this is not strictly a PDF editor, it has enough advanced features to qualify for this list. Developed by ABBYY, a specialist in business intelligence tools, FineReader offers a great OCR experience and batch conversion tools as its key functions. Coupled with a standard PDF editor, this will make a good addition to your document management arsenal.

Pros

Advanced OCR capability that supports 180 languages

Export to several formats

Convert scanned documents to editable PDFs that can be indexed; also supports PDF/A for ISO-standard archiving

Cons

No PDF editing features

No annotating or form handling

Price

$119.99 – one-time license fee

System Support

macOS 10.10 and higher

#10 Soda PDF

Soda PDF is a basic PDF editor with creating, converting, annotating, form creation, and security features. There’s a 14-day free trial, after which you’ll be prompted to purchase the license. The good part is that once you have a license, you can use Soda PDF Anywhere, the online version, which can be used on an iPhone, iPad, or any other device that has an Internet connection and a supported browser installed.

Pros

Good layout makes for easier readability of PDF documents

Online tool makes it easy to transition from one device to another

Cons

No OCR or other advanced features

No Pro version for macOS devices

Price

$48 to $120 per year based on plan chosen

System Support

macOS 10.10 and higher

Comments