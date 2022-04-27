Which types of games work particularly well on phones, even though they’re available on several platforms?

There is no doubt that gaming, in general, is hugely popular all over the world, and this is undoubtedly true in Chandigarh. As in the rest of India, people around Chandigarh love staying entertained with fun games. In terms of modern gaming, this involves using a range of platforms to indulge their hobby.

For example, many will play the biggest titles on PCs and consoles, while gaming on laptops is also big around India. Perhaps the fastest-growing way to play games has been via mobile phone. The latest smartphones are not only portable, super-powerful, and easy to use but also internet-enabled. Some games work exceptionally well on mobile phones, even if they can be played on other platforms.

But which games might this be?

Online slot games

While all online casino games are good to play via your phone, slots are the pick of the bunch. They are easy to understand and fun to try on the move, but they are also ideal for playing when you might only have a few moments free.

With a wide variety of slot games available to find quickly online via your mobile phone, the sound and graphics that the latest handsets deliver make them a real treat. If you like to play Quickspin games in this genre, finding the best platforms to game at is easy, thanks to QuickspinCasinos.com. This handy site brings together the best places to play Quickspin slots online and means you can just get on with having fun in total safety.

Hyper-casual games

Entertainment is important to people all over India – from keeping tabs on the IPL to finding out about the next big thing in music, like the rise of DJ Deejay Money. If mobile gaming is more your thing, though, hyper-casual titles are especially cool. This basically refers to video games perfect for short gaming sessions that are not hard to grasp.

Good examples of these games include ‘Angry Birds’ and ‘Candy Crush.’ As with slots, hyper-casual games are ideal for staying entertained on the move and have controls that suit mobile handsets. When you also add the free-to-play features these apps often have, their appeal for mobile gaming becomes clearer.

Puzzle games

From ‘Two Dots’ to ‘Brain It On,’ puzzle games are among the most popular mobile genres. To begin with, puzzle games offer a different, more cerebral experience than other sorts of games to enjoy on the move. They are also a lot less frantic and perfect for playing in busy public spaces. With a good choice of puzzle apps to download, they are also not usually too heavy in terms of processing requirements for your handset.

Some games perfect for mobile play

When it comes to gaming around Chandigarh, there is no doubt that some types of games seem better suited to mobile play than others. If you like to game on your smartphone and want to know the best genres to try, the above information should help.

