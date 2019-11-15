Why is NEET so Difficult to Crack?

NEET is an entrance exam conducted for students across India. This exam will open the gates of medical institutions for students. Any undergraduate who wants to get admitted to either government or private medical college should crack this NEET examination. NEET 2020 is going to come soon, and the notification for the same will be released in a few days, and the aspirants all over the country would have already getting ready to attempt the exam. People say that the NEET exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Well, there is no exaggeration in that, though. NEET is a tough exam and, in this article, you are going to know why it is so difficult.

Tough Subjects

The subjects are the first ones to blame here. NEET consists of three subjects- Chemistry, Physics, and Biology, and these three subjects are tough. Physics is one of the toughest subjects for most of the candidates. However, the tough quotient depends upon candidates. For some, aspirants’ physics may seem like a tough subject for others chemistry may seem tough. Either way, it is important for the students to point their weak points and overcome them with rigorous practice.

Less Time and More Syllabus

The time gap between final exams and NEET will be two months, and the syllabus for the exam is a lot. It becomes hard for the students to prepare for the exam in such less period. Although they start the preparation right from their 12th class, it is not easy for the students to complete the entire syllabus in time and attempt the NEET online test series to evaluate themselves. This is one of the most common reasons why students lag behind in the examination. The lack of time increases the difficulty of examinations.

Syllabus Mismatch with State Board

No, I am not saying that the complete syllabus will be different, but the syllabus present in the NEET exam is quite different when compared to the syllabus present in the state syllabus. The students suffer because of this. The topics match, but there are some extra topics in examinations that cause some huge issues too. Students have to prepare for the NEET exam separately, and this is something that will cost them time and a lot of effort too. Moreover, the NEET exam is conducted almost immediately after the state board finals, and this is another huge setback for the students. They don’t even get enough time to prepare for the exam. When it comes to the syllabus, the center board students have an edge as their topics are the same as NEET topics.

Extreme Competition

Do you know that more than 8-9 lakhs of students compete for the NEET exam every year, and this number may increase in the future? There is extreme competition among students makes it tough to crack. Even merit students won’t get the desired results in NEET.

The tough subjects, competition along with a lot of pressure from people around aspirants will make NEET look like a monster. If the aspirants work hard and prepare according to a schedule, they will make it through the exam.

Comments