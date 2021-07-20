Why People Are Rooting For Solitaire As A Medium Of Entertainment

Solitaire; We’ve heard that word way too often since the 1990s. Being quick, easy, and available by default on Microsoft PCs, it has been used as a means of entertainment for over decades now. Today, due to advancements in technology and the booming internet world, you can play solitaire for real money and use your knowledge of the game and skills to take home big winnings.

Solitaire has now taken over the world, and the root cause for it goes back to it being a part of Microsoft’s operating systems. Today people are rooting for the game in large numbers. What is the reason for this huge following? Here are some factors that contribute to its popularity.

Simple Yet Strategic

The easy nature of solitaire games makes playing them a fun experience. They aren’t complex and players do not need to go through threads of instructions or search for hacks online to play them. The game involves simple recurrent actions and has clear objectives, which once understood clearly, make the game enjoyable.

However, it is not that simple. Players need to be mindful of every move and plan a strategy for the game in advance. Thus, solitaire not only involves fun and entertainment but also tests your knowledge and skill set.

Play with real players

Though it was traditionally a solo game, several solitaire platforms such as Solitaire Gold now offer their players an exclusive multiplayer mode. The chance to compete with real players from across the country is a driving force for all those who root for solitaire as their game of entertainment. The fun of the game emerges from the fact that it drives you to push your limits to emerge victorious while playing against a host of other skilled players on the platform.

Exclusive offers and prizes

Players can now utilize their knowledge of solitaire and their gaming skills to win real money in prizes. There are exciting leagues and tournaments hosted online regularly where the prize pool goes up to lakhs and crores of rupees. Online solitaire platforms also offer their players a variety of exclusive offers and rewards that keep them coming back for more. Many offer players a welcome bonus on signing up on the platform and making their first deposit. Some platforms also have a Refer & Earn program, using which players can invite their friends to play on the platform and win money for every successful referral. Other features include daily bonuses and cashback offers, all of which add to the excitement of gaming.

100% safe and secure

Games online are supposed to be played with utmost caution with regard to fraud and security breaches. Trusted apps and online gaming websites use platform-wide encryption, which ensures all the information shared by players remains fully confidential. They have a safe security system in place that helps avoid any data tampering or leakage. All the information gathered is stored securely using information security applications including firewalls.

Fair play

Well-known solitaire platforms are responsible for keeping a constant check on player activities to detect and prevent any form of cheating, collusion, and other types of suspicious activity. None of the players can have more than one account on these platforms, and if any are found, the duplicate accounts are blocked immediately. These platforms also require all players to provide their KYC details to withdraw any winnings. KYC details help ensure that only genuine players play on the platform.

With all the above reasons, it must be clear why people across the country are choosing to play solitaire online as a means of entertainment. Apart from all the factors mentioned above, there is still one primary benefit of solitaire that rules over the rest i.e. it’s simply a fun game to play!

The main goal of all the games is to facilitate recreation. Playing solitaire almost always ensures that the players are having a great time. This is the reason why the game has stuck around for so many years and continues to remain the top choice of several gamers today.

