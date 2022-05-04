World-renowned artist Michael Kutsche launches his NFT Phantom Zero collection

Phantom Zero is a newly released project that has already generated a lot of buzz. It’s for a good reason: the artist in charge is none other than the director of The Lion King, Alice in Wonderland, and Spiderman! Michael Kutsche has worked with Disney, Marvel, and Tim Burton in the past. It all started this week when Michael announced the introduction of his NFT Phantom Zero collection on his own profile, a project he has been working on since 2015!

An announcement that sparked a lot of interest in its community and the project almost immediately. The Phantom Zero project is off to a wonderful start, even though no information has been released yet. The project’s vision is simple: to return to the basics by providing an exclusive and renowned art mixed with fashion to their community, supported by a collective of world-renowned artists, and allowing holders of the collection to acquire NFTs from other collections that they would not be able to obtain without having the first one.

A sense of exclusivity that allows the designers of these projects to highlight their exceptional artistic abilities. Phantom Zero is the first of a series of various collections that will be created by the same artist or others and will allow holders to be included to the collective’s whitelist for future initiatives.

An intriguing system has been set up for the project’s long-term viability, and it should bear fruit, allowing Phantom Zero to leave its mark on the rapidly growing NFT market, which has seen several tens of thousands of NFT exchanged in volume over the last year. Web3.0 technologies, such as the metaverse or cryptocurrencies, are becoming increasingly crucial in our progress and allow a small number of investors to make significant profits. This is a project to keep an eye on because the chances of getting their important NFTs will be dwindling, and given the actions that the project is planning, one should not miss their chance while there is still time.

