Zack Snare – The DJ That Makes You Feel Like Frolic

Party the only word that makes you feel even more energetic and excited, the first thing that clicks to the mind is DJ, because that’s the only thing that excites you even more.

Zack Snare aka Naveen is a successful DJ from India. Every party lover knows him and his work very well. He has eight years of experience of DJ in Delhi’s best night clubs. Besides playing in High Lounge, , V Lounge – CEST’LA’VIE, Puro Bar & Kitchen, etc he freelances for private shows and parties as well and is the most favorable DJ of the time. He is presenting Bollywood remix and UK bhangra tunes to the club, hip hop, r n b, tech house, tribal, progressive and melodic, zacksnare at it’s best level.

He has been mixing Bollywood tracks and Performing gigs all over India because of his frequent appearances, and gigs all over India he has collaborated with T-Series India, VIP Records. He has been covered by many renowned labels like Times music and Have few publishments in Times of India as well, Hindustan times, In 2018, he has opened gigs in some of the best music festivals like

Indian musical feat. , Swag Music Fest and YouTube Fan Fest as well. He has collaborated with big banner projects and created official remixes for Bollywood movies as well.

His music has a special corner in his fan’s heart that made them even more crazy about his DJ nights, thus we wish him Good Luck.

Comments