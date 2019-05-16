Zingyzest is the Nations Location for Food Coma

She’s one the youngest and most successful blogger of India, starting her career at the age of 19, and making it to the list of top ten food hashtags by Instagram. Her hashtag, #ZingyZest is used over 160K times from food bloggers across the globe who take huge inspiration from Sarah. Her recent meet and greet with budding bloggers where she helped them with basic food photography, editing, and collaborations were highly successful.

She has her bachelors degree in Political Science, from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, DU and Post Graduation degree from Centennial College, Toronto, Canada.

She started her page for the love of going and eating out and never thought she’ll make it so big someday with more than 230K followers on Instagram and 35K on Youtube. She loves to travel and is an expert in Delhi when it comes to food, from high-end restaurants to the tiny lanes of Delhi 6.

She owes her a successful a lot to her partner, Saurav Nagar. Saurav handles all the back work, like finances, editing, investments, videography and much more. Who is also a pass out of the same college.

Sarah has collaborated with high end and international brands like Maybelline New York, Mercedes Benz, Reliance Digital, Nexa Ignis, Cadbury Chocolates, Domino’s, KFC, Nokia, Reliance Jewels, iffa to name a few.

She has also been a prominent speaker in many Delhi colleges, like Kamla Nehru College, Sri Venkateswara College, Amity College, CVS, among others to talk about her success and to inspire more young women to be independent and start young.

She feels anyone can turn their passion into a profession, who works hard for it. However, education should always be a priority, she feels.

Comments