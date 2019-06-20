5 Things To Consider About Your Govt Exam Admit Card

Admit Cards are always released 10-15 days prior to the exam. The candidates can directly download their respective Admit Card from the official website of whichever exam they are appearing for.

The Admit Card will have all the details regarding the students as well as the very exam they are going to appear for. All the exam dates will be mentioned in it.

Read the following to have elaborated information regarding the Admit Cards.

Registration Number

It is very important for all of you to check your registration number on their admit card because if there is any kind of error, you should immediately contact the officials and get it corrected. It will help you to login on the official website when you need to download your admit card or check result etc.

Example: You shall receive your registration number for downloading RRB NTPC Admit Card via SMS, E-mail

Where can you download the required admit card? You can download the required admit by entering the login credentials on the official website of Railways/ SSC or Banking.

Date of Birth

Your date of birth is also mentioned on your admit card. You should carefully check your date of birth on the admit card because it needs to be accurate and must match your 10th certificate.

Exam Center Name

The admit card will also have the exam center which is allocated to you by the officials of the govt. exam applied. If you think the exam center needs to be changed, you should contact the concerned authorities.

Photograph of the candidate

There will be a small space on the admit card where you need to stick your passport sized photograph. Without it, you might get into trouble in the exam hall because the photograph is necessary to be on the admit card.

Example: Some candidates forgot to paste their passport size photograph on their respective SSC CHSL Admit Card and they were not allowed to enter into the examination hall.

Exam Date

You should carefully go through your admit card which is allocated to you in your name. You must check the exam date on the admit card which must be accurate.

Candidate’s Signature

There will be a small space on the admit card where the students should sign in a running hand.

Exam Time

The timing of the exam is also mentioned on the admit card. You should reach the exam hall 15 minutes before the exam is scheduled.

Exam Day Instructions

You should carefully read the exam day instructions which are mentioned on the admit card and must follow it because it is very necessary. Moreover, you should also follow the dress code which will be given in the exam day instructions.

