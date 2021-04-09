Have you been on twitter for a while now and don’t seem to be seeing any growth in your follower count? Are you looking for new ways to grow your follower count because you seem to be struggling a bit?

It is so easy for a business to do well once they have mastered social media, but getting to that point can be quite difficult and tricky, and getting followers is not that easy. Although, having some form of social media marketing is better than nothing at all. In today’s day and age everything has become digital and everyone relies on their phones or computers to get all the information they need, and this is exactly why social media marketing is so important for every business around, both new and old.

One of the best and most well-known social media platforms to use is Twitter. This is because, not only is it one of the longest-running apps around, having been launched all the way back in 2006 but is still going stronger than ever to this day. It is one of the most popular social media platforms around with over 330 million active daily users, making it a great place for businesses to reach an incredibly large audience, along with the ability to buy real Twitter followers using services such as Twesocial. While all of this may seem simple enough, it can be very challenging. If you need guidance, here are 5 ways to get more Twitter followers.

Use hashtags when you post

Hashtags are by far the most underused and underrated tool that Twitter has to offer business. Essentially, a hashtag is a keyword that follows a pound sign that is placed within your tweet. This keyword can then be search by anyone interested in it and they will see every post that has been posted with this hashtag.

Hashtags are a great way to increase your follower count because it gives you the ability to reach a much larger audience that you may not have initially been able to reach on your own, and it lets you target specific people who are interested in a specific niche.

Tweet interesting content

Twitter is first and foremost a social media platform, and people primarily make use of it for entertainment. This means that when it comes to posting, you need to be entertaining and post interesting content that will encourage users to want to follower you. No one wants to open their Twitter to a bunch of advertisements, so try keeping it light and funny, and throw in a few videos or pictures here or there that your audience might enjoy.

Engage as much as you can

When it comes to social media and trying to grow your account, the absolute best and most promising way to do this is by engaging with your followers as much as you can. People love attention and being seen or appreciated. The best way you can increase your Twitter followers easily is by replying to comments on your posts, retweeting other users content, follower people, and even responding to direct messages. While this may be tedious and quite time-consuming, once you have managed to create a meaningful relationship with your audience, they are most likely to spread the word about you and tell other people to follow you too.

Have a good profile

Although setting up your profile may seem like a simple task, there are ways to optimise it to get the best out of it that you can. You should always have a username that is the same or similar to your brand name, so as not to confuse people. Your display picture should be something recognizable and readable in the small icon. You should always put your link and location in your bio as well as a good description of your account. And lastly, you should have a theme that runs throughout the account. This will give people a good idea of what to expect if they want to follow you.

Be consistent

Consistency is key when it comes to trying to grow your follower on Instagram. This means posting regularly, at the same time, on the same days, which will allow you to reach the biggest audience. not only this, but you should also have consistency within your content, meaning that you should decide on a theme and tone for your content and stick to it so that people can know what to expect when following you, you don’t just bombard them with posts they might unfollow you for.

