A New Level of Online Casinos Development – Shangri La Live with Slots, Live Dealer Games and Sports Betting

How should look modern online casino? Multifunctional, reliable, attractive and, of course, the most fun. And all this is on the Shangri La platform, developed taking into account the 28 years of the Storm International management company work in the entertainment industry. On the website, you will find thousands of slots, live dealer games and a sports bookmaker. Beginners receive bonuses, regular players are awarded cashback, fans of competitions can participate in tournaments. And guests are always waiting for new games and pleasant surprises.

History of Shangri La Brand

Shangri La Live Online Casino and Sports is an online platform with a long history and a positive reputation. The site has been operating since 2016, constantly improving its features. And before the launch of more than a quarter of a century, Storm International has established a gaming business in dozens of countries. Today, Shangri La casinos adorn the capitals of Eastern Europe. Storm Casinos slot halls operate in 10 locations in Germany. All the experience that the company gained while developing these units was invested in the online casino brand development.

The Shangri La Live structure

The site has a simple and clear structure. Each visitor will find interest-related entertainment in the relevant sections:

Online casino games

Live casino

Sportsbook

Casino games

Casino games are presented in the greatest variety: classic slots, simulators of card games and roulette, video poker, games with social components and skill games, slots with a progressive jackpot. The whole huge assortment of 1000+ games is conveniently sorted.

For your convenience, the Favorites section has been collected, where you can add your favorite games. In this case, access to your favorite games is carried out in a couple of clicks.

In almost all games, a test mode for virtual money is available, identical to the game for real money. You can get acquainted with all interesting new products for free, try your own schemes and strategies of the game.

Only progressive jackpot games are available when playing for real money. And this is understandable, because here the battle is for prizes in the amount of tens of millions of dollars!

Live casino

The Live online casino section is completely devoted to games with real croupiers. In fact, this is a broadcast of a real game from a casino or a specially equipped studio in which professional dealers work. And everyone with no limits can virtually be present at the gaming table. Sometimes thousands of players participate in a game at the same time.

The Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming companies created an excellent space for the game, selected and trained personnel, use the most modern equipment for broadcasting video and audio, and developed a convenient interface. All this gives the full effect of immersion in the atmosphere of a real casino, pleases the player’s eyes and ears, allows you to enjoy real roulette, poker, blackjack, baccarat in the most popular varieties without leaving your home.

Live casino can only be played for real money. At the same time, the possibilities of presence and observation of the game are not limited. You can study the process as long as you like, the menu features and just enjoy the atmosphere. And bets can be made already when you are completely ready to compete with Madame Luck.

Sportsbook

Yes, yes, you heard right, the Shangri La website has its own sports bookmaker. The organizers took into account the interests of visitors and maximally expanded the site capabilities. Now you can cover several areas on the same platform and under the same account: play slots, sit at the table with a real dealer and bet on your favorite sports.

Sportsbook on the site has the most advanced appearance and functionality. The list has more than 50 sports, ranging from football and hockey, ending with such exotic things as curling. A variety of events for bets will allow you to choose the most interesting options. Tracking the status of bids within an account is simple and convenient.

Data protection, support and money transfers

All Shangri La users’ data is maximally protected with SSL encryption. The platform is licensed in accordance with the Curacao regulatory requirements. License information is on every page of the site.

If you have any questions about the site, any of its games or systems, you can write in online chat. Support works around the clock in all site languages: English, Russian, Turkish, Farsi, Azerbaijani, Spanish, German, Arabic.

The site is available in many countries: Argentina, Canada, Colombia, India, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Peru, Turkey, Russia. By registering, you can also choose a payment currency that is convenient for you: Euros, Indian rupees, Canadian dollars, Russian rubles, Turkish Lira. Now it is one of the fastest growing sites of online casino in India and Canada.

The site supports dozens of payment systems and works with cards of any banks. It is convenient to transfer to your account or withdraw winnings using Visa, MasterCard, EcoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Yandex Money, QIWI, WebMoney, Jeton, Perfect Money, Trustly, Bank Wire Transfer. At the same time, the site does not charge fees for monetary transactions.

Shangri La Live was created to make you happy while playing your favorite games!

Comments