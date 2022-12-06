Competition in online gambling is fierce. That’s excellent news for real-money players, though, as operators are working overtime to create the best online casinos.

That’s why we’ve created a roundup of the top 10 online sites to help you choose one that fits your particular needs.

To do so, we’ve locked down sites using a stringent ranking methodology that considers the best bonuses, top games variety, fastest payouts, and much more. Ignition is our top pick, but we’ve got nine more casinos you should check out.

Sounds good? Let’s begin.

Best Online Casinos

1. Ignition – Best Online Casino for Table Games and Poker

Games from 13+ providers

Anonymous tables and poker tournaments

Generous welcome offer of 150% match

Comprehensive help center with videos, articles, and FAQs

Ignition is more than a casino. The site has four sections, offering players poker, casino games, and some live dealer action. The result is an action-packed entertainment center that will keep you coming back month after month.

The poker section is particularly impressive as the anonymous tables prevent sharks from targeting newer players. On top of that, they’ve got some of the most lively bounty SNGs online.

It’s the ideal place if you like table games because you can choose between variants of roulette and blackjack, casino poker with jackpots, baccarat, roll the dice, craps, and Andar Bahar.

Plus, you can enjoy even more games thanks to a generous weekly reload bonus.

The help center is well-laid out, and the instructional videos are a fantastic way of sharing information in an interesting and easily digestible format. Most common queries are covered, and if you don’t find what you are looking for, you can use live chat or email to get support.

One improvement we would like to see is to make these contact options more obvious, as you have to click several times to reach them.

2. Slots.lv – Most Exciting Tournaments of Any Online Casino

Daily tournaments

More than 100 slots + big new games menu

Rewards program with points that you can redeem for cash

Withdrawals approved in 24 to 48 hours

If you want to win prizes just for taking a spin or playing a hand in your favorite slot and blackjack games, then Slots.lv will tick all the boxes.

They run several short tournaments daily with bonus prizes for first, second, and third place. Minimum bets range from $0.20 to $1, so these leaderboards are accessible as well as fun.

Whatever your taste in games is, you’ll find something to suit you. There are new games added regularly, and the slots and video poker menus are packed full of high-quality titles.

Each time you play, you’ll be rewarded with points that you can redeem for free spins and other bonuses that’ll hit your inbox more frequently than other sites.

Deposits and withdrawals are also fast. Payouts are typically processed in 24 hours for cryptocurrency and 48 hours for other options, which include all the popular credit cards. We’d like to see a few more options available though, such as e-wallets.

3. Red Dog – Best Online Casino Overall

Dedicated latest games section

235% first deposit match bonus

Extensive FAQ section and responsive live chat

What boosts Red Dog’s spot on the best online casinos list are the fresh titles that are added to its already extensive selection of more than 150 games.

We found Bubble Bubble 3, Legend of Helios, and Miami Jackpots, among other new games, which means you can expect fresh fun to keep coming.

It’s not all about the slots here though, as you’ll find a varied and packed video poker catalog and amazing virtual table games that will keep you engaged.

There’s also the specialty section with practice mode to try before you buy even without an account.

We would also be amiss if we didn’t mention that there’s a 24/7 deposit bonus of up to160% available to players all day, every day. That’s right, this is basically an unlimited reload bonus so if you’re a consistent player there’s no better place for your bucks.

4. Cafe Casino – Most Generous Promotions of Any Online Casino

350% first deposit match up to $2,500

Games from leading providers

Rewards program, daily prize giveaways, and loyalty scheme

With its simple design and helpful articles, Cafe Casino creates a chilled-out atmosphere for players. There are plenty of ways to ramp up the excitement though, as the catalog is packed full of slots, video poker, table games, jackpots, and a few specialty options like bingo and keno.

What sends this casino straight to number one are the bonuses. There are multiple ways for players to get extra value, including the 250% initial deposit match or 350% for Bitcoin deposits.

Keep in mind though that there are wagering requirements of a 40x playthrough, which is a tad high but nothing to worry too much about.

Other ways to benefit include daily cash prize giveaways, bonuses for friend and family referrals, and rewards through the Cafe Casino Perks scheme.

The navigation and clear manner of communicating at Cafe Casino really help you to know where you stand. It’s refreshing and takes a lot of the hassle out of signing up, depositing, and other procedures.

5. Super Slots – Fastest Payouts of Any Online Casino

Same-day approval for most withdrawals

Exciting bonuses

Games from leading providers

24/7 live chat and email support

Super Slots makes it onto our best casinos list thanks to a friendly 24/7 advisor who can provide guidance via live chat or through email. The response times, particularly for the chat, are impressive, with only a few minutes max of waiting time.

Payouts are processed Monday to Friday, which means most transactions are approved within 24 hours, which could be up to twice as fast compared to competitors.

The core content of the casino is top-notch, too. There are hundreds of slots and each week a new game is featured. If you play 100 spins, you’re entered into a prize draw to win cash.

On top of this there’s also a 10% weekly rebate on losses, which is a rare kickback that most casinos would never dream of – some pretty decent insurance should the spins not go your way.

It’s important to note that there could be some charges for deposits with credit cards though, so check the details in the cashier before you proceed.

6. Wild Casino – Best Online Casino for Live Games

Two live casino sections with 24/7 live dealers

300% welcome crypto bonus

Weekly tournaments with a high cash prize pool

Hot new slots added frequently

Wild Casino has attractive graphics, simple menus, and easy-to-browse game categories. It isn’t all about looks, though. The casino delivers some substance, too.

That’s particularly noticeable in the live casino section, which offers you a choice between black and red. Each section has appealing titles, like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, and professional croupiers to guarantee a fantastic experience.

If slots are more of your thing you can explore the latest and most popular games from the home page. It’s also quite fun to add an element of competition by taking part in the weekly tournaments, with a shot to win large chunks of the $20,000 prize pool.

We weren’t exactly surprised by this display of generosity by the provider though, as the $9,000 cryptocurrency welcome offer is one of the biggest we’ve ever seen.

If we could tack on one drawback, it’d be that the wagering requirement on the first installment is a 45x playthrough, which will require a lot more effort to unlock.

7. Slots Empire – Best Online Casino for Specialty Games

Speciality games for exciting gaming

Superb 245% deposit match + 55 free spins

Quick deposits with seven payment options

Friendly customer support via live chat, email, and phone

The Roman theme of this casino has been applied to every graphic, piece of text, and promo code. It’s more than a gimmick though; we love to see when a casino pays attention to detail, especially when it carries over to the substance of the site.

Although Slots Empire is best known for its slots, there’s a superb choice of specialty games here which are ideal for when you grow tired of your usuals. The Roaring Twenties Bingo is particularly entertaining – you can play up to 100 cards to try and hit their 3 jackpots.

If you’re a slots fan the bonuses will suit you, especially the welcome offer which comes with free spins on Roman game Caesar’s Empire. The max payout of 30x is a bit annoying if we can be honest, but griping about this could be a good problem to have if you hit.

The site also impresses in other ways, as deposits are instant, there are no fees for withdrawals, and the customer service team is ready and waiting to help at the end of the phone or email.

8. Las Atlantis – Best Online Casino for New Players

Friendly and responsive support via live chat, email, and phone

Small deposits possible

High-quality graphics and animations

Sometimes it’s the little things that help you stand out from the crowd, and that certainly works for Las Atlantis. The underwater Vegas theme creates a fun atmosphere as soon as you launch the desktop or mobile site, with bubble animations following your cursor across the screen.

The warm and friendly feeling carries through to the customer support, which gives you useful answers quickly and without fuss.

In fact, we even got a live chat response within 30 seconds without even being logged in. Their eagerness to help us get up and running was contagious.

The friendliness extends even further when you realize that their multi-tiered welcome bonus package can potentially top out at $14,000 – arguably the largest total sum online.

Even if you’re not a big spender you can get started in no time with instant deposits as low as $10. Be aware though that the minimum withdrawal amount of $150 is quite high.

9. El Royale – Best Online Casino for Video Poker

Tons of slots bonuses

Huge variety of games

Smooth mobile performance

The interface of El Royale casino is easy on the eye and quick to launch on both desktops and mobiles. No lagging means you can get straight into the gameplay, and the handy navigation bar makes getting around even faster.

In just a few taps you can move from popular titles to browsing the table games, which include Pai Gow poker, Texas Hold’em, craps, roulette, rummy, and even casino war.

For slot fans, El Royale is a dream, with bonuses and free spins that can be used on top titles like Gemtopia. For each tier of the welcome package, you’ll get a minimum of 20 spins.

There are also additional slot promotions to enjoy even after you’ve enjoyed the 240% first deposit match. The 250% welcome boost, applicable only to slot machines, gave us great additional bankroll juice.

We’d have liked to see the withdrawal windows (1-5 days) be tightened up a little bit, but this is by no means a ridiculous timeframe given standard anti-money laundering practices.

10. BigSpinCasino – Best Slots Section of Any Online Casino

250+ slots

Low wagering requirements

Great weekend reload options

Majority of games from industry-leading providers

BigSpin casino may not have the most extensive library out there but its superb 3D slots section more than makes up for it. The combined expertise of BetSoft, Nucleus, and Concept Gaming studios made it possible.

Titles like Wild Drops, Jungle Stripes, and Mega Gems are just a few of the favorites. Aside from its slots section, BigSpin also has a decent table games library and live dealers section.

Payment methods options are few but it includes Bitcoin which is great for crypto players out there who know the value of anonymous banking and the fast payouts that come with it.

There’s no shortage of attractive bonuses and the wagering requirements are reasonable. Weekend player? Their 400% Weekend Reload bonus is arguably the highest multiple online.

Again, if we had to be picky we’d love to see more live dealer titles here, though if you’re a straight-up slot player or regular table game guru this won’t matter in the least.

How Did We Choose the Best Online Casinos?

Bonuses:

For an online casino to make it onto our list, it needs to give customers value. We expect welcome bonuses when registering, ongoing promotions for regular customers, and something extra like tournaments with prizes, loyalty programs, or refer-a-friend deals.

Not only do the amounts need to be generous, but the wagering requirements should also be clear and reasonable.

Game Variety:

If there’s a single factor that can affect your playing experience the most, it’s the types of games you can play. Everyone has their preferences, but we’re looking for a casino lobby that caters to different tastes.

All of our best online casinos should have a live dealer casino, table games, slots, and possibly something unique to keep the fun going.

Payment Options:

Bonuses and thrilling games take care of the value and fun, but the devil is in the details. Payment options impact the start and end of your online gambling session.

There should be quick and convenient options, ideally with no fees. Smooth transactions mean you can focus on playing without any hassle.

Customer Support:

The slickest casinos recognize that information and support help things run smoothly, especially when they don’t go to plan.

Most customers will have a query or issue at some point. So, being professional, helpful, and responsive through help centers and multiple contact options is a must. We’re looking for live chat, callback options, and contact forms.

Guide to the Best Online Casino Sites

What Are the Advantages of Playing at the Best Casinos Online?

The best online real-money casinos offer lots of benefits, including value and usability. The most important perk is entertainment.

The top sites will have a range of games that offer fun whenever you feel like playing. Therefore, you get to enjoy some glamor and excitement from the comfort of your home.

What Are the Best Online Casino Bonuses?

Casinos provide bonuses to attract new players. Naturally, the best bonuses are generous, easy to obtain, and don’t make you change your playing style too much.

That means they should include a low minimum deposit, give you free spins to play on the games you like, and not have high wagering requirements.

What Are Wagering Requirements at Online Casinos?

Wagering requirements are part of the terms and conditions for a bonus. They’ll tell you how long it will last, what games you can use the bonus on, and how many times you need to bet your bonus funds before they are released to your cash balance for withdrawal.

Which Games Will I Find at the Best Casinos Online?

The top sites will include a variety of games, and within the subcategories, you’ll find different themes and features.

The most popular or largest categories are slots; these games of chance offer the most variety when it comes to gameplay. On top of that, you’re likely to find table games, video poker, and some specialty titles like bingo.

How Do I Deposit and Play for Real Money at the Best Online Casinos?

You’ll need to sign up to play at an online casino. Once you have an account, your next step is to add funds. This process is usually carried out through the online cashier.

The casinos on our list accept standard payment options, like Visa or Neosurf, as well as cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The process itself is simple – you’ll need to enter your payment details, and then choose the amount to deposit.

Can I Win Money at the Best Online Casino Sites?

Yes, you can. Although casino games are created with a house edge to enable operators to make a profit over time, that doesn’t mean you can’t win.

In other words, when it comes to online gambling, you can expect to lose, but also to win sometimes.

The bottom line is that you have fun playing, but you can also improve your chances by choosing games with a high RTP.

What Is RTP in Online Casino Games?

RTP means “return to player”. It’s expressed as a percentage for each casino game, and it states the average amount you can expect back.

Think of it as the opposite of the house edge, but remember that it works over thousands of bets or spins – and even then, the outcome is completely random.

What Is the Best Online Casino?

We’ve named Red Dog the best online casino as of now. However, we’ve included our top 10 because each casino excels in different categories. That way, you’re likely to find something that suits your preferences, as we all have different playing styles.

Ready to Explore the Best Online Casino Sites?

Based on our reviews, it’s clear that the best online casinos keep getting better. Real-money players looking for a place to gamble have a vast array to pick from, and fortunately, this list will help you narrow down the selection.

Red Dog Casino, with its easy-going atmosphere and superb rewards schemes, is our favorite. You can expect an excellent choice of games, cryptocurrency payment options, and bonuses.

If it doesn’t suit your style, then our runner-up Ignition is worth a visit.

Ultimately, you deserve the best – we’ve chosen the safest and highest quality sites, but you get to choose where you want to play. Just remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Since gambling can become a pretty immersive activity quickly, you probably don’t need us to remind you that “Responsible Gambling” is a must at all times. While this can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritise gambling to solve financial problems. When you’re thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the “house always wins” phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it’s crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you’re immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it’s crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

For resources on gambling and its addictive properties, visit these organisations:

