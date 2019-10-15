Best Practices to Observe When You Transfer Money Abroad Online

When you need to send money to friends or family in another country, online websites can make the money transfer process easy and affordable. However, there are some unique safety concerns you may encounter when you are transferring money abroad online. If you want to make sure your personal information and your money stay safe while being sent all over the world, follow these tips.

Do Research Money Transfer Methods

One of the most important things to remember when you are transferring money is to look at all the options available. Never go with the first site you click on because you do not feel like checking anything else out. Taking the time to research lets you find the sites with the lowest fees, the fastest transfer time, and the best customer service. If you are new to transferring money online, expect to take at least 15 minutes to find the best site before you actually start sending the money. Think carefully about your priorities for the transfer and try to find a place that meets all of your requirements.

Don’t Share Passwords or Private Information With Anyone

There is a lot of potential for fraud in online money transfers since you do not have to show your ID with each transaction. A lot of account security will rely on you following proper security practices. Do not give your passwords and other private information to anyone. This includes both customer service representatives and people you know. Even if someone seems trustworthy, there is always a risk that you could end up losing money to a fraudulent transfer.

Do Pay Attention to Exchange Rates

Every time you transfer from one currency to another, you need to check and see what type of exchange rate the site is trying to offer you. The exchange rate associated with a transfer can greatly increase the overall cost, so you really need to pay attention to this. It is important to note that not all online money transfer services will pay attention to global exchange rates. Some may inflate rates as a way of charging you an additional fee, or they may not update their rates in real-time, resulting in slightly higher fees at some times.

Don’t Get Tricked by Scams

There are all sorts of potential online transfer scams you need to pay attention for. First of all, never use public, open WiFi for financial transactions because your connection may not be private. When you plan to transfer money abroad online, take the time to research them and make sure they are a legitimate company. Transaction pages should have the “https” extension verifying their security. Even if a site itself is secure, you may run into problems with phishing emails. These emails may claim to be from the money transfer service and ask you to change the recipient or enter private information to ensure the transfer goes through. Always check directly with the site’s official customer service instead of following random instructions in an email.

Do Double Check All Entered Information

In general, it is a lot more convenient to transfer money abroad online, but using technology does have some downsides. It can be very easy to type in the wrong thing, have autocorrected change what you entered, or get an inaccurate speech-to-text translation. Therefore, you always need to pay a lot of attention to the things you enter when filling out paperwork. Check carefully to make sure that things like usernames, account numbers, addresses, and the amount of the transfer are correct before clicking on “send.” This can keep you from making mistakes that require you to cancel the transfer and resend it.

Don’t Forget to Make Sure Your Recipient Can Access the Money

The internet might seem universal, but each country has its own unique banking laws and financial regulations. Though rare, this can lead to issues with a recipient who cannot actually access or use the funds you transferred to them. When transferring digitally, make sure the service you pick is compatible with the bank or credit card company that your recipient uses. If the recipient will be picking up cash, make sure the online service has a bank near them. Always talk to the recipient about how they plan to access the funds, so you can find a service that actually works for their needs.



With these safety tips, you can protect yourself from scammers and errors that could end up costing you money. By taking the time to be cautious, you ensure that you send money to those who need it without encountering problems.

Comments