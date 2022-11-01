Do you want to train like boxing legends or lions?

It’s basically about old-school and modern-day boxing techniques. A peek into this will help satisfy the boxing enthusiast inside you. After all, many things have changed over time. When you assess the difference, things can become fascinating. Usually, the old-school boxing period ranges from the 1940s to 1980, and from 1980, the new school of boxing begins. A closer look will help you understand how science, nutrition, and other elements contributed to the benefits that the boxing lions of today reap. At the same time, you will know why legends are legends. So, let’s take this exciting journey once.

Science

Whether it includes diet or workout, today’s fighters follow the strict rules that help them with strength building and endurance. They also get support from the corner man, cut man, and principal trainer. The coaches use plyometrics and cryogenic pods to help fighters maximize their potential and recover faster from workouts. Then, some sports psychologists guide them about the mental stress induced by boxing. These luxuries were not available to the yesteryear’s champs. You can also notice the difference in boxing gears for some more understanding. Check the Revgear.com website for the latest offerings.

Body size

A glaring difference can be evident in the way modern fighters look today. The average heavyweight boxer can be 6’6 tall while weighing about 245lbs. If you travel down the history from the 40s to 70s, heavyweights were usually 6’2 tall, weighing approximately 215lbs. You can recall all the legends like Mike Tyson, Floyd Patterson, and Joe Frazier – all short heights and lighter. You can even think about David Haye, with height 6’3 and weight 224lbs. Compared to most predecessors, he is enormous. Although he doesn’t compete, if he does today, he will be the smallest among the modern giants. The experts, however, inform that size isn’t everything. The low-weight fighters can also gain an advantage by joining weight classes.

Boxing schedules

Do you remember Archie Moore, Willie Pep, and Sugar Ray Robinson? These old-school boxers did about 219 to 241 fights. Isn’t this intimidating? Of course, this put their mind and body to a difficult test. Modern-day fighters don’t face this ordeal for several reasons. They prioritize their well-being, are smarter in terms of business, etc. At the same time, the scientific advancement in the boxing field helps them remain sharp. You can also calculate additional factors like boxing tours, promotions, and more. All these reduce their fighting frequency, making them participate in two or three tournaments annually. Old schoolers typically fought three times in one month.

Skillsets

Undoubtedly, old-timers endured much mental and physical pain due to grueling schedules. But the frequency of fights helped them make their skills more refined. Someone fighting ten times a year than the other participating in just one or two contests will be more polished in their craft. Isn’t this true? That’s why you feel like you are watching masters of boxing art when browsing through the legendary matches. They used all types of distance in their fighting, which is almost a lost art to some extent.

Like this, you have plenty of examples showcasing this combative sport’s evolution. You can study them to improve your game.

