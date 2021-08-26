How To Compare Models And Prices To Find The Best Inverter For Home?

Today, we are all used to living in a world where it is not easy to spend your time without the use of electronic devices. It’s safe to say that electronics have become our lives easier, and convenient, and every aspect of our life today is interconnected with electronics and devices.

Don’t you hate it when everything comes to a standstill, where there is a power outage?

While power outages are still manageable every once in a while, frequent power cuts and load shedding can be frustrating. The is exactly where equipping your home with well-defined power backup systems such as an inverter becomes essential. Power systems like inverters are designed to supply continuous power to your home, ensuring you enjoy an uninterrupted lifestyle.

Introduction to Inverters

An inverter is an equipment that assists in providing continuous backup power supply during power cuts. There are various types of inverters available to meet the needs of each individual. The best inverters for home are available in a variety of capacities, loads, and varieties. Inverters convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), which is needed to power our homes.

One of the main priorities for homeowners is to invest in the best inverter for home to maximize productivity and power supply. You will be able to get the best inverter for home just by doing a little research!

To make things easier, this article highlights the best inverters for home for keeping cool this summer.

Zelio 1100i

The Zelio 100i is a sine wave output technology inverter. This inverter is a single battery inverter that supports mostly all battery types like tubular, flat plate & SMF etc. In addition, it has Bluetooth connectivity for a better customer experience. This inverter is equipped with a bypass switch to supply energy directly from the grid and has noiseless operational technology.

Specifications:

Capacity: 900 VA

Rated Power: 756W

Warranty: 24 Months

Price: ₹6,490.00

Zelio Wifi 1700

The Zelio Wi-Fi inverter is one of the best inverter for home in India due to its smart technology and battery support type. It is a smart inverter that features Wi-Fi connectivity, and can be monitored via mobile applications that are easily downloadable on a smartphone, making this a user-friendly choice. In addition, Zelio Wi-Fi 1700 is an inverter designed to fit 2 batteries and support all kinds of battery types.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1500 VA

Rated Power: 1260W

Warranty: 24 Months

Price: ₹8,679.00

Regalia 1550

The Regalia 1550 is a sine wave output home UPS system that has inbuilt Li-Ion technology batteries. In addition, this smart inverter features a touch screen display and is backed with Wi-Fi-enabled mobile application accessibility. This is one of the best inverters for home in India because it is amongst the first wall-mounted power backup system introduced in the market.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1500 VA

Rated Power: 900 W

Warranty: 24 Months on electronics; 60 Months on Li-Ion battery

Inbuilt Battery: 48V, 2400 Wh

Price: ₹99,999.00

Regalia F3200

The Regalia F3200 is a sine wave home UPS system with an inbuilt battery. Along with its sophisticated and modern look and feel, it is rated as one of the best inverter for home in India due to its durability features. It is also a smart inverter, and its functions can be accessed through Wi-Fi connectivity and a mobile application. Moreover, the integrated Li-Ion battery technology makes the batteries efficient and long-lasting.

Specifications:

Rating: 3.2 KVA

Rated Power: 2100 W

Warranty: 24 Months on electronics; 60 Months on Li-Ion battery

Inbuilt Battery: 4800Wh

Price: ₹133,999.00

Now that you know some of the top inverters available in the market, you must realize your unique requirements to find the best solution for your home. While you are at it, remember that inverters make for a long-term investment. So, you must explore products from reliable and trusted brands such as Luminous. They are a market leader in the industry, providing an extensive portfolio of products at reasonably affordable prices. Besides, they are also known for delivering exceptional after-sales services to ensure you get the best experience.

