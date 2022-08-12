How to Download Games on PC for free

The digital world has taken over our lives, and almost every activity revolves around it in one way or the other. Almost everyone spends time on their phones, laptops, tablets, and desktops for work or for leisure. Games are regularly becoming a major part of our lives as well. In fact, some people spend so much time playing games that they end up neglecting their other responsibilities and obligations.

It’s common knowledge that video games can be expensive. Many brand-new titles range from $30 to $60, depending on the type of game you’re looking for. It’s also easy to become obsessed with gaming and end up spending hundreds of dollars buying new titles frequently.

Fortunately, downloading free games on PC is now possible with PC games free download websites like Gametop. Apart from Gametop, there are many ways you can get your hands on free PC games. Trust us, you just need to know where to look; it’s not as hard as you think!

This blog post will teach you how to get your favorite PC games for free. Whether they are free downloads or free trials, with so many options available, there’s no reason why you should ever have to pay for a game again!

Best Ways to Download PC Games for Free

If you’re looking for the best places to download PC games, here are some of the best platforms you can check out.

Gametop

One of the most reliable and most visited platforms for downloading free games on PC is Gametop. Gametop has been serving the gaming community with exciting titles from every top gaming genre for more than ten years.

Gametop.com offers more than 1,000 fully licensed, secured downloadable AAA PC games for free with no trials or time limits. Meanwhile, new free pc games are uploaded every day for gamers to update their gaming collection. The website layout is intuitive and simple, especially for newbies.

Origin

Origin is one of the few free PC game download platforms that need no introduction. Owned by Electronic Arts, Origin houses the best games across many genres. It also has innovative built-in features that allow gamers to stream while playing free games on PC. Unfortunately, most of the games on Origin are paid. Meanwhile, you can still get a few fun free pc games.

Steam

Steam is another giant platform for downloading free games on PC. It is a video gaming distribution platform that provides countless types of PC games. In fact, it is the top goto place for indie creators and gaming studios.

Battle.net

Battle.net is Activision Blizzard’s official gaming distribution platform, a global game holding company in California. You can easily find thousands of PC games available for free, ranging from action to RPG and puzzle games. It also has a special proprietary game launcher and a built-in social network to connect gamers globally.

G2A

If you’re looking for the best premium games at a discounted price, G2A is your best bet. Although it doesn’t offer free pc games download, G2A houses the best gaming titles and products. Like Battle.net, it has a social network where gamers can connect and exchange items, including coins, to download PC games for free.

Softpedia

Softpedia has been providing an exclusive list of fun free pc games for over two decades. As one of the long-standing and top places for free download games for PC, Softpedia hosts the best apps, including games for all types of devices. Although Softpedia’s gaming library is not as extensive as other platforms, especially Gametop, it still hosts a good number of free pc games.

Mega Games

Established in 1998, Mega games is another good place for PC games free download. The platform features thousands of titles from top publishers and indie studios. It offers a wide variety of gaming genres, including puzzles, RPGs, shooters, and many more. Apart from this, Mega Games offers gaming products, including mods, fixes, and trainers for popular gaming titles.

Epic Store

Epic Store is a relatively new gaming store for both paid and free PC games. Developed by Epic Games, Epic Store hosts thousands of gaming titles in any genre. They also offer new titles periodically as well as in-game items, all for free.

The Dangers of Installing Games from Unknown Sources

There are many dangers associated with downloading free games from an unknown source. The first thing to keep in mind is that these games could contain viruses or be corrupt. If you end up downloading a corrupt file or a virus, your computer could crash, and you might lose important files.

Another major danger associated with downloading free games from an unknown source is those annoying, intrusive ads. However, downloading free games on PC from Game top and other websites above gives you a hitch-free experience to enjoy the best gaming titles without paying anything.

How to Download Free Games on PC

Downloading free games on PC may differ with each platform. However, it is easier and simpler than you think. All you have to do is:

Navigate to any preferred place to download PC games . Use the search bar to filter the game you want. Download the game on your PC device. Install the gaming app or set up, and that’s all.

Final Words

If you are a gamer, then you know how expensive PC games can be. With the average price of a video game being around $60, it is understandable why many people want to get their hands on games for free.

However, it is easier than you think. All you have to do is follow this guide, and you will play your favorite games for free in no time!

