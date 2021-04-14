How to Find the Best Online Casino Sites in India

The global online gambling market is set to grow up to $66.7 billion in 2020. The market is seeing a steady growth of around 13.5% over the last few years and is expected to continue to grow around the same rate.

One of the key focus of online casinos seems to be on the emerging and developing markets such as India with a number of major online casino brands making their foray into the domestic market.

Given the number of options available for the Indian player today, you might be wondering how to find the best online casinos in India? Here are a few pointers:

Promotions and Welcome Bonuses

Most online casinos offer promotions and welcome bonuses as a way to lure new players to their platforms. Welcome bonuses are particularly useful as they help in giving the players a headstart which leads to them playing more on the online casino.

Since almost every major online casino will offer some kind of welcome bonus and have ongoing promotions, you should take a look at what the different sites offer and pick one that has the best promotions and welcome bonuses out of the bunch.

Payment Options

While we have come a long way to establishing proper payment channels for online casinos in India, the options available today can vary widely from site to site.

For example, some sites make it really easy so you can deposit using easy channels like UPI or PayTM while some sites would rather have you deposit using international e-wallet services like Skrill or Netteller.

A lot of online casino sites are also offering cryptocurrency as a payment method which is particularly useful for Indians as it removes a number of hurdles when it comes to making a deposit on an online casino.

Customer Support

Lastly, the quality of customer support provided by the online casino should also be one of the factors that you should be looking out for. It is better to use an online casino that offers 24/7 customer care through a number of different channels so that you never have to face a problem during your time on the platform.

Find the best online casinos in India

While these are just a few metrics you should use to find out the right online casino for you, you can make sure of services that compare the best Indian online casinos so you can stay ahead of the curve and pick the best option today!

