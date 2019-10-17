How to Reach Your Fitness Goals | Best Gadgets on the Market

The rise of new technologies has made it possible for us to track our activities and habits, analyze our perceived patterns and change them for better. From using our smartphones to track the intake of calories and macronutrients to all the latest wearables, such as smartwatches and smart clothes, fitness lovers can definitely find the ones that best suit their needs and their pockets.

If you need help with your motivation, or you want to measure how close you are to reaching your fitness goals, here is a list of must-haves.

Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale

To help you best monitor your progress, Fitbit has offered Aria 2. This smart scale will give you a complete picture of your fitness and your overall health, as in addition to your weight, it measures your body and lean mass too and calculates your BMI.

This scale is easy to connect with your phone via Bluetooth and you can sync data easily and then track the trends of your progress with charts and graphs. It’s clear why this gadget is a must-have for all those who are trying to lose weight and need extra motivation and is a great addition to a personalized diet plan, helping us reach our macro tracking goals. Its capacity to store data for several different users makes it a perfect choice for an entire family.

Everysight Smart Glasses

This pair of AR glasses are a necessity for every cycling enthusiast out there, even though they come with a hefty price tag. Everysight Smart Glasses are designed with a single intention – getting all the details a cyclist needs for a good ride right in front of their eyes, without risking their safety.

A fully integrated display will show you your heart rate, RPM and even a provide you with a map of your ride. As they come with GPS, Wifi, Bluetooth, HD camera, microphone and speakers for the music, they are going to provide you with a lot more than just activity parameters.

PowerDot Electrical Muscle Stimulator

An important part of each workout routine is its recovery phase, which is, unfortunately, often neglected, leading to all sorts of aches and potential injuries.

PowerDot has found a way to help your body recover faster, as this little electric muscle stimulator can relieve the soreness of your muscles and joints, improve your circulation, and massage your knots. All you need to do is place the pads to the painful spots, and choose one of muscle stimulation programs using your smartphone.

Jabra Sport Coach Earbuds

If you can’t imagine training without the beats of your favorite music and you want to get completely focused on your performance, Jabra Sport Coach Earbuds are your perfect match. These earbuds may look like any other, but they have a few extra features you’ll love.

Their passive noise cancelation feature will cease all the surrounding noises, including those of a crowded gym, so that you may immerse yourself in your favorite playlist. As if the sound of superior quality and the enhanced bass are not enough to maximize your motivation, these earbuds offer another great feature – your own Sports Coach. Jabra earbuds come with a built-in TrackFit Motion Sensor, which can automatically count your reps, offering in-ear guidance along with your favorite music. You can also install the Jabra Sport Life App on your phone, and customize your own workout plan, or choose from the pre-defined ones.

Masimo iSpO2 Pulse Oximeter

Here’s another essential gadget, created for serious, high endurance athletes, who want accurate data on their heart and lung performance during intense training. This small and lightweight device, which you can easily connect to your iOS, tracks your pulse, oxygen rate, and low blood flow, thus measuring your aerobic efficiency. This oximeter can share up to 12 hours of measurement history, and you can store your data on an iOS app, and use it to monitor your performance over time.

Spire Swim Tracker

In collaboration with Swim.com, Spire has created smart swimsuits for all swimmers who want to keep track of their activity. With a tag permanently attached to the inside of a suit, the Spire App will begin tracking your movements as soon as you put on the swimsuit. When you sync your data with your smartphone, you can access the metric, such as your distance and time. The great thing about this little gadget is that its battery doesn’t need charging, so you don’t have to worry about it.

Vyper 2 Vibrating Fitness Roller

Foam rollers are well-known for all the benefits they offer during the warm-up and cool-down phase, and Vyper 2 takes them to a whole new level, by adding a vibration function. With 3 different vibration speed programs, this fitness roller will help you relax and lengthen your muscles, thus increasing your flexibility. When used after a workout, this fitness roller can significantly relieve the pain, as well as reduce the stiffness and soreness of your muscles.

These are only some of the gadgets and apps which can provide you with real-time information, help you achieve your fitness goals, or help you recover. Choose the ones which best suit your needs and your activity of choice.

