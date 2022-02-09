How to Win the Royal Rumble: Explains the Champion

Here we have the interview of the first ever winner of royal rumble Hacksaw Jim Duggan about how he made history in wrestling. In the interview, he also talks about how to win one of wrestling’s most popular events which is the Royal Rumble. When talking to Will Rook he explains that the whole thing is about longevity.

Hacksaw says try to stay away from people, perhaps the less time you’re in touch with people the longer time you are in the ring.

This is the reason you can notice while watching Royal Rumble that everyone goes straight to the corner because it is considered as a safe place.

In 1988 Hacksaw won the inaugural Royal Rumble, so he knows what he is talking about.

Hacksaw entered the ring for the 13 time in a total of 20 that year. The event was extended to 30 participants that year.

He says you want to be aggressive,strong ,quick, and luck in the draw has a lot to do with it.

Hacksaw adds it is quite different from a singles fight.As he was able to control the pace in a fight whereas in a battle royale or a Royal Rumble you just forget about this,here nobody is controlling nothing. Royal Rumble is more like Wild West out there.

In 1988 there was a unique concept of the former WWE wrestler. Hacksaw says there was a unique group of guys at that time. In terms of athletic ability the talent nowadays is much better, whereas in Hacksaw’s generation guys were much more creative than today. It was undoubtedly a career defining opportunity.

Hacksaw tells that he was the most surprised one among the all when he won the thing. As he reminds about the order of guys that were going down and down until Hacksaw Jim Duggan won.

He also says that he was never world champion or never intercontinental champion. He considered himself lucky to win a match. Hacksaw adds he was never a wrestler when people asked what’s your favorite move. He always replied “kick and punch.”

Hacksaw was a tough guy.At the time of match , he got beat 1-2-3 in the middle, would grab a 2×4,hit flair,hit the referee,hit the timekeeper. The voice of Duggan is palpable and exciting.

First in the WWF, Hacksaw wrestled with Dusty ,DiBiase and Orton and then in WWE he wrestled with Dusty’s kid,DiBiase’s kid and Orton’s kid. Earlier they used to come to the shows and sit on Duggan’s lap.

In the year 2012 at the age of 58 Hacksaw entered the Royal Rumble again he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes who was the son of former wrestler Dusty.

Duggan says everything about the Royal Rumble in 2012 was harder as all the kids were 15 or 20 years younger than him.

Hacksaw wore trunks and boots as he got older and he was more conscious about his physical appearance.

Now at the age of 68 he is recovering from cancer for the second time and had surgery in October and had a lot of issues of health.

Hacksaw Jim gave a few words of advice for this year’s contestants.



You don’t have to pick and choose your targets in a Royal Rumble.

Hacksaw says that anybody has a chance to win the Royal Rumble and it can change people’s career like it has changed his.

He adds stand up and be counted. Go for it and never give up.

