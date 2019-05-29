Sixteen Years Given Protecting Others. Former Global Bodyguard Simon Newton

Simon Newton is a Bodyguard, Private security Specialist, Owner, and Director at Askari Secure Ltd that he formed in 2009. Simon is also a highly successful actor.

Providing private security services to celebrities and high profile businesses is not an easy task. It needs persistent courage, planning, and implementation to ensure security remains impregnable. Bodyguard and now an actor, Simon Newton has been perfect at it, leading him to the creation of the finest private security company in the United Kingdom.

Simon Newton served as part of the British Military during the 2000s and mastered the skills of security and manoeuvre of high-risk situations. Simon also was the preferred choice of British Foreign and Commonwealth Office as Close Protection Officer in Afghanistan. Later, he was tasked as Ship Security Officer by an American Oil Company KBR to help protect their Crude Oil and LPG tankers across the Indian Ocean from pirates and external threats.

After his return from Afghanistan and the Middle East, Simon started his career as a private bodyguard, leading to the creation of Askari Secure Ltd. in 2009. In the past decade, Askari Secure Ltd. has become one of the best private security companies operating from the heart of London serving a variety of clients in diverse industries.

There is no denying that Simon Newton has had an illustrious career both as a private security bodyguard, as well as an actor. His ability to detect threats and provide full-proof security measures made him the top choice for Members of the British Parliament, global energy companies, television celebrities, Middle Eastern Royalty, five-star hotels, and asset managers.

Many of his well-known private security engagements include bodyguard services for Michael Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, and recently Bella Hadid.

In recent years, Simon Newton has also been part of high budgets Hollywood blockbusters like Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Green Zone, and Final Score where he doubled as Dave Bautista. Simon has also been an active and notable addition to many men fashion shoots since 2016. He has featured in magazines such as JOSHUA’s Magazine Vogue, and recently in I-D Magazine.

He is highly versatile and is a fan of many famous fashion brands including Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, Tom Ford and Gucci. He follows his own fashion ideas, and does not like taking directions. His clear and focused thinking and style, makes him an obvious choice not just as an actor, and fashion celebrity.

