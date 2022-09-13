SlideUpLift Launches Teams Plan For Smarter Collaboration When Building Presentations

A well-designed presentation is essential for capturing an audience’s attention. Professional presentations can help professionals communicate with their audience, whether they are presenting at a conference, pitching to an investor, or discussing sales estimates during a business meeting.

Given the cross-functional nature of the topics at hand, presentation building is inherently a collaborative process. In addition, it involves the participation of senior team members.

Teams often feel underequipped to prepare presentations especially when the stakes are high- frequently crossing stages of significant ambiguity, high stress, last-minute updates, and feelings of inadequacy from resourcing standpoint.

‘Teams Plan’ – New Membership Plan by SlideUpLift

SlideUpLift is launching a new membership plan named ‘Teams plan’ that is suited for the needs of teams in every type of business regardless of the industry and function

With this new plan, users get an optimized SlideUpLift membership experience for team sizes ranging from 2 to 15. This plan provides an excellent resource for teams to get the variety and the depth of content they need to operate as a self-serving and independent unit.

For organizations that already have a robust and skillful internal graphics team, SlideUpLift’s Teams plan serves as a great companion. For those that don’t, teams feel empowered with unprecedented access to the ready-to-use graphics content.

This generates productivity and associate satisfaction within teams and makes the process of creating presentations highly efficient.

For example, one of the customers of SlideUpLift Teams Plans used the template library to get ideas on how to initiate a project using best-in-class thinking and then allocated ready slide templates between them to customize to their needs. This resulted in substantial time savings and created a wow effect for the audience in terms of both the function and the form of the work output

Overall, the Teams plan by SlideUpLift is designed to improve the experience and the outcomes teams create in order to serve their unique presentation needs.

Perks of Teams Plan By SlideUpLift

Here are all the perks that the users will get by signing up for the Teams plan of SlideUpLift:

Unlimited downloads of animations, templates, presentation accessories, themes, and decks.

1-year premium validity.

Users can easily add and manage access of up to 15 users via a dashboard.

Each team member gets up to 100 downloads per day.

All team members get free access to SlideUpLift PowerPoint Addins.

Up to 100 customizations are offered free of charge by SlideUpLift’s amazing team of designers- a USD 1000 value.

All templates are equally compatible with Google Slides and Powerpoint.

30,000+ PowerPoint Templates and Google Slides Templates.

500+ ready-to-use PowerPoint Themes to help start building presentations.

Using these features and perks, business professionals can take their team’s productivity to the next level & empower each team member to make visually impactful presentations.

