The best phone models for 2022

The phone market right now might be as broad as it has ever been. If you started looking for a new model, we know it can be quite difficult to make a decision, considering how many different options are out there. The truth is, it really depends a lot on what your needs are: how big you want the phone to be, what operating system you want, what is the memory you need and so on. We decided to put together a list of the best models you could possibly get in 2022 that will hopefully help you make a decision easier.

Iphone 13 Pro

This one is not only the best phone Apple has produced by far, but it is also generally the most inclusive and balanced model. It has three rear cameras with 3x optical zoom which is an upgrade from the Iphone 12, which had only 2x. The body is made from stainless steel, therefore guaranteeing quality and durability. It also features a ProMotion screen with refresh rates up to 120Hz which will make your overall experience much smoother. You can basically do anything with this phone, from just scrolling through social media to playing games like eye of horus slot, or taking amazing photos and videos.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Now, if you are a Samsung fan, this is pretty much the equivalent of the Iphone. It served as the flagship phone for 2021, so it would be almost impossible to be disappointed by it. It has a brilliant 6.8-inch AMOLED display with an ultrasmooth 120Hz refresh rate. This feature also supports Samsung’s S-Pen stylus. Alongside this, you can also enjoy an incredible rear camera that has impressive zoom skills. It also has 5G connectivity, but to be honest, we would not expect it any other way. Its performance is also a feature ro be proud of, as it has the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chip which will not leave you disappointed.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

If you want to try something out of the ordinary and leave Samsung and Apple behind, this could be a great option. It definitely has an unique design that will stand out in a crowd, but this is not the best part. Some great software additions also recommend it, together with an amazing camera quality that could easily be compared with an Iphone and an overall very smooth performance. We might even dare say that this is the best model Google has come out with so far.

Iphone 13

There are also options for those who still want to play it safe but do not really need the most exclusive model. The Iphone 13 is pretty standard and it is great for someone who simply needs an everyday phone. With a 6.1 inch screen and two great rear cameras it is highly accessible and reliable. It also seems to have a longer battery life and improved durability, at least in comparison with the Iphone 12. The differences between this model and the Pro are the third rear camera with 3x optical zoom that we mentioned above and the ProMotion screen. Other than that, it will definitely not let you down.

OnePlus 9

We know that OnePlus unfortunately can not enjoy the same popularity as Samsung or Apple, but their models do deserve some recognition. This is mostly because it offers great performance and it is significantly more affordable. It has 5G connectivity, a powerful Qualcomm processor and an overall decent camera. This is a great option if you want something impressive, but on a budget.

Google Pixel 6

This model is a great improvement from its predecessor, the Pixel 5. This is another great Android option for those with a limited budget. The best part is that it does not compromise in any area, therefore, the design is great, it has decent power, and features and performance are good enough. Also, the cameras are improved, Android 12 is available and also there is the company’s in-house Tensor chip included.

In conclusion, we hope our little ranking will help you decide what phone would be the best for you while keeping up with the trends. We know it can be quite a difficult process considering how many models are out there, each one being impressive in its own way and having a specific best feature. Let us know what your favorite model is!

Comments