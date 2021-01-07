Top 3 Tips To Stay Mentally Fit

During this “stay at home” time, it has become essential for everyone to take good care of physical as well as mental health. In numerous studies, research has shown that people who engage themselves in creative activities are less likely to suffer from any mental illnesses than those who do not.

Although there are lots of ways to entertain yourself in your free time, it is important to choose one that stretches you mentally and helps in decreasing anxiety and depression. You need to make time for your creative hobbies such as solving a puzzle, taking dance or painting classes, or playing a musical instrument. On the internet, you can find some great stress busters that can help in improving your analytical skills and provide you with immense feeling. There are countless opportunities available in the digital world to unleash your creativity and spend your free time productively.

Here are some of the most impactful downtime activities to exercise your brain and make the most of your time online –

Reading

Books are inexpensive and full of entertainment. A book helps in gaining abundant knowledge and developing an interest in the world around us. By reading books, you can learn new languages, discover new ideas, and improve your vocabulary. You can keep your reading gadgets such as Kindle or iPad all the time with you to enter the realm of books whenever you feel mentally idle. Due to the advancement of technology, all your favorite books are just a few clicks away from you. It is quite easy to buy e-books online or download books from free virtual libraries. As per your interest, you can choose to read fictional or non-fictional books in any genre such as biographies, stories, travel guides, history, poetry, etc. As you stay focused for long durations of time in reading an interesting book, you automatically learn how to maintain concentration on the task in-hand without getting distracted. The skills you develop by reading books also help you greatly in dealing with day-to-day issues effectively.

Playing Strategy Games

Playing games online is one of the best ways to satisfy your cravings for thrill and adventure. Skill-based games like Poker, Rummy, or Chess helps in improving your intellectual abilities. To play, all you need is an internet-enabled device such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. You can create an account on a gaming site for free to access the games anytime you want.

Playing the games requires making decisions based on thorough research and analysis. For example- to play Poker, it is important to have an understanding of the basic concepts of human behavior and probability.

Strategy games are easy to learn. You can play freeroll games online to understand the basics of the game without spending a penny from your pocket. Just like mental exercise, games awaken your senses and help you unleash your creativity. In Poker, you have to choose your moves according to the constantly changing situation on the table. As you cannot determine with certainty how your opponent is going to make his move, it becomes important to learn how to implement analytical thinking, patience, and decision-making ability in the game. You have to constantly experiment with your strategies as per your understanding of your opponent’s experience and level of skills. You have to collect as much information as possible by keeping a close eye on his chip stack, table image, and position. Remember that your decision to raise a bet, fold the hand, or pull off a bluff must always be based on your understanding of the type of player you are playing against. The more you play, the better you become at reading people’s intentions, making quick decisions, and figuring out how to turn problems into opportunities. The best thing about online card games is that you can play whenever you feel bored, such as while you are traveling or waiting in a queue. Moreover, you can play the game through the web browser without even downloading the app.

Stay In Touch with Others

Supportive friends and strong family ties are very crucial elements in protecting our mental health. They help us in coping with various problems and giving a sense of belonging and community. During this pandemic period, staying connected with your loved ones is very beneficial for your mental wellbeing. Although most of us are not able to visit friends and distant family members these days, we can still celebrate happy occasions online with them through video calls. Playing online games is a highly entertaining way to have some fun time together to unwind at the end of a tiring day.

Networking is essential if you want to stay at the top of the game in your career. When you have free time on your hands, you can take this opportunity to connect with your workmates or professionals in your industry through social media platforms. It will not only help you build a good rapport with your peers but also improve your understanding of new trends and technological updates in your industry.

It is also highly important to take care of your body. You should take nutritional meals, drink plenty of water, go for a daily walk, get eight hours of sleep, and avoid bad habits like smoking and drinking to keep yourself healthy and fit.

It’s time to put your smartphone to good use! If you are feeling stuck and unproductive, engage yourself in any of these online activities to take your mind off things. They can help you in brushing up your skills, developing self-confidence, and improving your possibilities of achieving big success in your professional life. Moreover, you can play online cash games online to exhibit your talent in front of everyone and win fabulous rewards along the way. Next time whenever you find some time from your hectic routine and look for a productive thing to do, all you need to do is pick up your smartphone to indulge in your favorite pastime.

